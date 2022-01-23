Police seek two suspects in CVS robbery in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police are seeking two male suspects in the robbery of the CVS pharmacy at 2075 Mendocino Ave. Friday night, according to a Nixle alert.

The pair entered the store at about 7:51 p.m., demanding cash from the registers and unspecified pills, police said.

They then ordered a female employee to open the store’s safe. When she was unable to do so, one of the men assaulted her with his fists, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as Black males, about 18 years old, and about 5 feet 9 inches tall. One was wearing a black and gray hooded jacket and black pants. The other was in a black hooded jacket and bleached blue jeans. Both were wearing masks.

The two were last seen running toward Steele Lane. They did not appear to have a vehicle.

“We have no leads. We just have pictures from the surveillance camera at the store and they’re kind of grainy,” Sgt. Hector DeLeon said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police through srcity.org/CrimeTips or by calling detectives at 707-543-3595.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of either suspect.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian