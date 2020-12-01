Police seeking information on two Santa Rosa shootings

Santa Rosa police are asking the public for help as investigators try to piece together the details of a pair of shootings reported early Tuesday morning.

Though both of the victims in each of the shootings survived, and both spoke with police at the hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday that those conversations yielded little information about the circumstances surrounding each incident.

The shootings occurred at different times and locations, and police said Tuesday afternoon that no evidence had yet emerged to determine whether they were connected or unrelated to each other.

Officers initially responded to multiple calls of a shooting near Pioneer Park at about 12:33 a.m. When they arrived, according to the news release, officers discovered multiple spent shell casings, in addition to vehicles and buildings that had been struck by bullets.

No victim was located, however, until police received a call from a local hospital that a man had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim told police he had been sitting alone drinking near Pioneer Park when he heard several gunshots and was struck.

“The victim provided minimal information about the shooting, stating he was not aware who shot him, providing no suspect description,” the release said.

While officers were speaking with the first victim, another person arrived in the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The second victim, who said he had been shot in downtown Santa Rosa, also said he didn’t know who had wielded the gun and provided no description, police said.

Police found no evidence of a shooting downtown, the release said.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Team are now in charge of the investigation, and are asking any witnesses to report information by calling 707-543-3590. Callers are able to report anonymously, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500 offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Reward Fund. The reward is for divulging information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Police declined to name the victims in the case, citing the ongoing investigation and the violent nature of the incidents.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated to reflect the new name of the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Reward Fund.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.