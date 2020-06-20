Poorest seniors shut out of California's coronavirus meal program

To help elderly people at severe risk from the coronavirus, California launched the " Great Plates Delivered " program to bring meals from local restaurants to their homes.

In Los Angeles, city employees swung into action to enroll seniors in need. But soon they got a seemingly contradictory message: Some seniors, they were told, were too needy to qualify.

Beginning in May, L.A. officials instructed workers taking calls for the meals program that elderly people were eligible only if their incomes fell between roughly $25,000 and $75,000 for a household of one. That meant that the very poorest — those earning under $24,981 annually — could not access the new program.

Los Angeles officials pointed to guidance sent out by the state, which said that eligible participants must earn "no less than 200% of the federal poverty limit." Other California cities and counties have cited the same rule.

The reason, state officials say, is that Great Plates Delivered is meant for seniors who aren't accessing other nutrition programs.

The costs of the new program are reimbursed in part through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has mandated that the money cannot be used to assist people who are benefiting from other government programs. Among them is CalFresh, the California program for food stamps, which is limited to households earning 200% of the federal poverty limit or less.

California wants cities and counties "to serve as many individuals as could be served within this program — while being able to recoup the costs" from FEMA, said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Many cities and counties have referred seniors who earn too little for Great Plates to other meal programs.

But some local officials and advocates have bristled at the restrictions, arguing that the poorest seniors aren't necessarily enrolled in other nutrition programs. Even if they are, critics say, those programs don't provide people as much help.

Dozens of cities and counties have signed up to administer Great Plates Delivered, which is also meant to serve as an economic stimulus for local restaurants struggling to survive.

The program, initially slated to end in May, has since been extended through July 10. Los Angeles is extending that and other COVID-related senior meals programs through August, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Ferguson said that more than 29,000 people across California were slated to get meals last week through the Great Plates program.

"This is a first-in-the nation program," Ferguson said. "To pick at the details loses track of that — that this was a monumental effort that has helped feed hundreds of thousands of Californians."

But in Berkeley, city officials complained that the new program "fails to address the needs of the lowest income members of our community." Berkeley officials said that although the rules are based on the idea that the poorest seniors are eligible for other programs such as CalFresh, eligible people aren't necessarily enrolled in them — and those programs don't provide as much aid.

Meals on Wheels, for instance, "only provides one meal per day," Berkeley officials wrote in a report. "Ironically, with the Great Plates Delivered program, higher income individuals can receive three restaurant meals per day valued at $66 per day."

The San Diego Hunger Coalition raised similar concerns about an "inequitable approach," warning that other food assistance programs "do not — nor are they intended to — fully meet the nutritional needs of enrolled Californians." CalFresh provides up to $6.26 per day for an individual, while Great Plates provides up to $66 worth of meals daily, it wrote.

And in Los Angeles, some seniors get assistance such as food stamps, "but in order to utilize it they're putting themselves at extreme risk for contracting COVID," said Sissy Trinh, executive director of the Southeast Asian Community Alliance, which has been assisting people in Chinatown and Lincoln Heights.

In one Chinatown building, Trinh said, dozens of tenants share a single kitchen, which means they can't stock up on lots of groceries and avoid repeated shopping trips.

In addition, Trinh said that many other seniors whose incomes should qualify them for food stamps or other aid have been stuck in bureaucratic limbo or afraid to apply.

"We started soliciting donations for meals and just paying out of pocket," Trinh said. "We've spent thousands of dollars buying meals for folks that should be eligible but aren't," including people whose incomes were too low for Great Plates.

"It's been a mess," she said.