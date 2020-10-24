Pope fire in Napa County remains 50% contained with no overnight growth

The wildland fire in rural Napa County remained at 50% containment on Saturday morning with no overnight growth, holding at 67 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Pope fire, which ignited just before 4 p.m. on Friday, is still burning in grassy oak woodlands in steep terrain. So far, no homes or structures have been destroyed or are threatened.

The flames, while holding steady, said Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers, continue to burn east of St. Helena and Angwin, and north of Highway 128 in the area of Lower Chiles Valley and Chiles Pope Valley roads.

Meanwhile, a pair of red flag warnings issued for the region by the National Weather Service are still set to take effect Sunday. Both warnings affect Sonoma County and the surrounding communities, and could lead to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. proactively cutting power on Sunday morning so its lines do not spark more fires.

The first red flag warning starts on Sunday at 11 a.m. and covers the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills, and expires Tuesday at 11 a.m. The strongest wind gusts, which forecasters predict could reach upwards of 70 mph, will occur Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The second red flag warning that covers lower-lying areas throughout Sonoma County — including the Highway 101 corridor and Sonoma Coast — begins at 8 p.m. Sunday and ends Monday at 11 a.m. Sustained wind speeds in the valleys are expected at up to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Monterey.

As a result, PG&E said it will could preemptively shut off electricity to more than 38,000 customers in Sonoma County as part of more than 466,000 customers throughout Northern California. The total in Sonoma County is among the top four largest number of customers subject to losing power among the 38 counties on PG&E’s list.

In Napa County, where firefighters continue to gain ground on the Pope fire, 15,600 customers could expect a power outage, PG&E said. More than 31,500 customers in Lake County, 19,600 customers in Marin County and roughly 10,000 customers in Mendocino County may also experience an outage on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.