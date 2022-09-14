Subscribe

Power outage partly restored in Cloverdale

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 14, 2022, 4:52PM
Updated 31 minutes ago

Power has been restored to about 2,598 customers in Cloverdale, and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews are trying to restore power to another 2,381 customers by 7 p.m., a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

The original power failure occurred just before 3 p.m. and originally affected nearly 5,000 customers, PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

The outage occurred on a circuit enabled with Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, which turns off power in one-tenth of a second if a fault, such as a tree limb hitting a power line, is detected, she said. When an outage occurs on an EPSS-enabled circuit, PG&E crews patrol the lines to check for damage.

“We are still patrolling and have not pinpointed the cause just yet, but we do know the fault was detected on Geysers Road,” Contreras said. ”We will be using helicopters to aid in the restoration.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

