Power outage partly restored in Cloverdale

Power has been restored to about 2,598 customers in Cloverdale, and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews are trying to restore power to another 2,381 customers by 7 p.m., a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

The original power failure occurred just before 3 p.m. and originally affected nearly 5,000 customers, PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

The outage occurred on a circuit enabled with Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, which turns off power in one-tenth of a second if a fault, such as a tree limb hitting a power line, is detected, she said. When an outage occurs on an EPSS-enabled circuit, PG&E crews patrol the lines to check for damage.

“We are still patrolling and have not pinpointed the cause just yet, but we do know the fault was detected on Geysers Road,” Contreras said. ”We will be using helicopters to aid in the restoration.

