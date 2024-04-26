Nearly 2,000 Petaluma PG&E customers without electricity

Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in Petaluma are without electricity Thursday evening.

An outage was reported about 5:45 p.m. and is affecting 1,969 Pacific, Gas & Electric Co. customers, the utility reported.

It estimates power should be restored by 9:30 p.m. and no cause has been identified.

Petaluma police issued a Nixle alert about 6:15 p.m. advising residents that traffic signals are out at the intersections of Payran Street and Caulfield Lane, and Petaluma Boulevard South and McNear Avenue.

