Power restored for over 2,300 Windsor customers after animal causes outage

Over 2,300 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers lost power for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon after an animal got into overhead electrical equipment, officials said.

The power failure began about 1:08 p.m. after a circuit breaker detected the fault and opened the circuit to prevent damage.

Power was cut off to 2,334 customers, mainly in west Windsor, on portions of Starr Road, Old Redwood Highway and Emily Rose Circle, PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno said.

Power was restored to all residences around 2:12 p.m.

PG&E equipment was not damaged, Moreno said.

He did not have specifics on what type of animal was involved or its condition.

