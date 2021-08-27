Santa Rosa Press Democrat launches investigative team

In far too many American newsrooms and media organizations, there has been a sharp decline in the number of journalists charged with keeping politicians and public agencies honest.

It’s easy to identify the causes: A dramatic drop in print advertising, economic uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 health crisis and readers’ shift from ink-on-paper to smart phones and the digital space.

The results have been painful. Once-robust staffs have been stripped of resources. Jobs have been jettisoned; salaries frozen. And today, far too many newsrooms lack the means to hold those in power to account.

Here at The Press Democrat, we’re taking a different approach.

I am proud to say we are expanding our content staff and launching a five-person investigative and enterprise reporting team.

Richard A. Green is editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer of Sonoma Media Investments. (The Press Democrat)

It’s a rare, major investment at a time when far too many newsrooms are contracting.

We believe it’s a bold move that’s essential to The Press Democrat’s desire to be the best newsroom of its size in the country and to position us for future readership and revenue gains.

But the greatest reason for this investment is our obligation to better serve the readers and communities of Sonoma County. That’s not just my opinion. It’s one shared by the leaders at Sonoma Media Investments, owner of The Press Democrat and six other publications and digital sites.

“I still believe in strong, meaningful community journalism,” says my boss, Steve Falk, our publisher and CEO. “Our priority since 2012 has been local news, but readers expect and deserve the additional benefit of strong watchdog journalism. As I’ve said before, quality journalism and profit go hand-in-hand.”

Darius Anderson, a Sonoma County-based lobbyist, developer and entrepreneur, and five local community leaders purchased The Press Democrat from Halifax Media Holdings in 2012. Earlier that year, Florida-based Halifax bought The Press Democrat and 15 other regional newspapers from the New York Times Co. for $143 million.

The Times had owned The Press Democrat since 1985, when we were purchased from the Person family of Santa Rosa.

“We’ve all seen what’s unfolding in big and small newsrooms; those close to home and around the country. It’s a tough time for those staffs and those communities,” Anderson said.

“This investment sends a very clear signal The Press Democrat is committed to delivering serious journalism to Santa Rosa, Sonoma County and Northern California for the long haul.”

The creation of an investigative reporting team was a prominent conversation when Anderson, Falk and I met in January as I was contemplating the opportunity to return to California (I was the top editor at The Desert Sun in Palm Springs a decade ago) and lead the talented Press Democrat newsroom.

I was impressed then, and even more so now, by the depth and determination of our staff to respond to breaking news and comprehensively cover our communities and key topics.

I also am grateful the size of the overall full-time newsroom staff has stayed the same since 2013, the year after SMI’s acquisition.

But I felt something was missing. I am a firm believer that now, more than ever, newsrooms like ours must pursue and publish hard-hitting, revelatory investigative journalism, compelling work that serves readers, subscribers and communities in even more consequential ways.

Adding these reporters to our staff, I believe, will reveal community and political shortcomings. We’ll go beyond those headlines, of course, and also provide solutions to those challenges.

Commitment to that kind of top-shelf reporting and storytelling separates us from other regional news sources and protects the interests of taxpayers, voters and our most vulnerable.

We’re building a team that will serve as community watchdogs -- charged with uncovering information, decisions and backroom deals that politicians, business leaders, bureaucrats and other influencers want to keep secret.

Fearless journalism that defends the First Amendment makes a difference and appeals to our greater sense of what is right, what is wrong and what is fair.

The five-person team began to take shape in late summer.

Martin Espinoza (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Staff writer Martin Espinoza, a 17-year Press Democrat reporter, was promoted to senior investigations and enterprise reporter. Martin has spearheaded our months-long coverage of COVID-19 and partnered with education writer Kaylee Tornay in June to break details of the Sonoma Academy teacher controversy that resulted in sweeping changes at the private school in Santa Rosa.