Readers come first.

That’s a core belief that guides our team here at The Press Democrat. It’s a companywide commitment that our content – both in the stories we pursue and the way we deliver them -- must be fair, fearless, unbiased and essential every day for our North Bay subscribers and the communities we serve.

That’s why I’m excited to share that on June 13, we launched a new mobile app that offers a vastly improved user experience for our subscribers.

You can check out our new eEdition here. Whether you are new to our app or a veteran user, you can see the new app at pressdemocrat.com/app and update or download the new version.

I hope you’ll download it and give it a try. It’s a fresh approach to sharing digitally our award-winning content and news-as-it-happens coverage of breaking stories.

We’ve also made big improvements to our eEdition experience (that’s our digital replica of our printed daily edition) with all the great features you love now, but in a new, more user-friendly searchable package.

It also means you’ll receive our biggest headlines in Sonoma County, across North Bay, California, around the country and the world – all in the convenience of one single app.

My colleague, Annika Toernqvist, is chief digital officer at our parent company, Sonoma Media Investments. Her digital team, our audience specialists, key company executives and members of our newsroom have worked for months with vendors and digital engineers to build an app that we believe is far superior to what we’ve been providing for several years.

“It’s a much better place to showcase our coverage and the abundance of stories we produce every day,” Toernqvist said. “We have a minute-by-minute updated news feed of the day’s most important stories. This new app will allow readers to customize that news feed to get the stories that matter the most to them.”

The robust new app also offers other benefits to readers:

It will be easier to share articles, photos, calendar items and other content to your favorite social media platforms and in emails.

With one click, you’ll be able to search our eEdition and news feed.

An improved way to sign-up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to your mobile device or desktop.

The ability to digitally save your favorite articles, eEditions, audio files, images and videos.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure this new app will be a much more enjoyable experience,” Toernqvist said.

I’m proud that the Press Democrat and pressdemocrat.com are the essential sources for local content and breaking news in North Bay. I take that responsibility seriously.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OeE4SsXtCLw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Our team of dedicated journalists is committed to meeting the appropriately high demands of our subscribers and the residents of Sonoma County. All of us believe this new app affirms our commitment to our readers and will provide a much-improved user experience.

Just like any new digital initiative that gets rolled out, you may experience some kinks. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us with questions, concerns or even suggestions.

Please contact us at help@pressdemocrat.com or call our customer service team, 707--575-7500.

We want to hear about any challenges you may have, or, if you’ve got additional feedback.

After all, our readers come first.

Thanks so much for your support of The Press Democrat.

Richard A. Green is editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer at Sonoma Media Investments. Contact him at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter: @EditorRAG