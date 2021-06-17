Protest to be held against consolidation of El Molino, Analy high schools

Students, parents and community members opposed to the consolidation of Analy and El Molino high schools in west Sonoma County planned to rally at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastopol.

The protest is being held at Ives Park downtown.

Loretta Castleberry, a Sebastopol resident and Analy graduate who was one of the lead organizers of Wednesday’s event, said the Analy, Laguna and El Molino communities have found increasing solidarity as the school board continues to pursue consolidation of the Analy and El Molino campuses.

The board’s consolidation effort is well underway as it seeks to grapple with declining enrollment and close a $2 million budget deficit after voters in March rejected two local tax measures that could have shored up the district’s finances.

“What we all want is to save our own school,” she said. “I’ve said, ‘We have more things alike than we have differences.’ ”

Castleberry said she has heard from some west county residents who don’t subscribe to local newspapers or use social media who are confused about the specifics of consolidation and its residual effects. Of particular concern to the Analy community since March is the likelihood that their 113-year-old school name will be changed, along with its colors and mascot.

The projected $2 million budget gap is driven primarily by declining enrollment and flat to marginal increases in state funding that have not kept pace with rising staff and facilities costs. Districtwide, the student population has declined by nearly 12% over the past five years, and by about 32% since 1981.

The school board approved moving forward with the consolidation of the two high schools on March 10. The plan they approved involves moving El Molino’s students to the Analy campus and shifting both the district administrative offices and Laguna High School to El Molino’s vacated campus.

Since then, district officials have discussed plans to continue to use the El Molino campus for classes, athletics and other purposes for the students of the combined high school. It remains unclear what overall fiscal impact that would have on the $1.2 million the district would save through the consolidation.

The school board in March gave its blessing to a rebranding process that would have resulted in all three of those identifiers changing. Superintendent Toni Beal convened a unity committee that included a group of students from each school dedicated to rebranding.

But the school board put the brakes on the rebranding process after realizing that new costs were looming. The first come from the recall petitions, which could cost the district upward of $100,000 if they qualify for a special election ballot. Another potential cost, most recently estimated at $60,000, involves a planned transition next year from an at-large trustee model to a by-district board election process.

Finally, the West Sonoma County Union High School District is also embroiled in a lawsuit brought by the Community Alliance for Responsible Education, a group of El Molino community members who say the district failed to meet the level of review required by the state’s bedrock environmental law when implementing it consolidation plan. Those costs are ongoing.

The initial hearing in the lawsuit was June 10, and a trial date is set for Sept. 22, according to the online docket in the Sonoma County Superior Court. C.A.R.E. is working to file an injunction asking the judge to halt consolidation prior to that hearing, said Jessalee Mills, a Forestville resident and El Molino graduate.

“We want to make sure we’ve got all the info presented before we move forward,” she said. The group aims to file the injunction by the end of the month.

When C.A.R.E. first filed its lawsuit in May, district officials called it “unfortunate and frivolous,” arguing that it would hurt students to try to halt the consolidation process.

On May 12, the board voted to move forward with a placeholder name until it decides to resume the permanent rebranding process. At the suggestion of the rebranding committee, the Sebastopol campus will be called West County High School next year.

The district will purchase new sports and band uniforms, which Beal estimated will cost about $20,000. If the name changes again after a full rebranding effort, those uniforms will be used for junior varsity or freshman teams, or as practice uniforms, she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocratcom. You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.