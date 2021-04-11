Protesters demand Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick resign

Nearly 50 demonstrators rallied in front Santa Rosa Junior College Saturday afternoon, calling on Sheriff Mark Essick to resign for what they called a pattern of bullying and intimidation and abuse of office.

Protesters highlighted the recent allegations of bullying lodged against Essick by Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins.

“He has a pattern and history of trying to bully and intimidate or diminish the status of vocal critics regardless of how fair or warranted their criticism is,” said Evan Phillips, an organizer with Love and Light, the Santa Rosa-based group behind the rally.

The 1 p.m. demonstration featured a large effigy of Essick, and at one point protesters lined a portion of Mendocino Avenue in front of SRJC. They called on Essick to resign or to refrain from running for reelection.

Love and Light formed last year in response to the national fallout over the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. The group later campaigned in support of Measure P, which was adopted by voters last November and expanded independent oversight of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

