Sonoma Plaza protesters voice anger over US gun violence on day of national protests

Dozens of anti-gun violence demonstrators gathered Saturday in Sonoma Plaza in coordination with national protests organized by March for Our Lives, the anti-gun violence movement founded by survivors of the 2018 shootings in Parkland, Florida.

Many in the crowd of about 100 people held signs that spotlighted the toll of children and young adults who have died from gun violence in the U.S. in recent years.

“How many more?” read one sign.

Sophia Metzner, a local school social worker, said she came to fight against the normalization of gun violence that has become so frequent in the U.S. over her adult life. She said the issue is personal for her because her brother’s best friend was killed in a drive-by shooting in San Francisco.

“I do feel like there’s an extreme desensitization to people that see this over and over and over again,” Metzner said. “I never want to stop fighting for, and feel so strongly that guns should be outlawed in every way.”

Honks came every handful of minutes as drivers sought to show their support. However, some passersby shouted profanities at the crowd.

“F--- your lives,” came from the driver of a truck with young men inside. Another driver rolled down his window and shouted, “Only a good guy with a gun can save them, you stupid m----------!”

Sonoma resident Richard McDavid was on hand to advocate for the safety of schoolchildren in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults.

“I just think about the four children that I have and when they were in school. I’m just so glad that I don’t have to deal with that issue personally,” McDavid said. “My biggest desire is to see an assault weapons ban and see the (National Rifle Association) lose their influence in Congress.”

The NRA, a national gun rights advocacy organization, was called out by many demonstrators for its opposition to stronger gun control measures. Metzner went as far as to say she hoped the NRA would be “abolished.”

The crowd skewed older, but a few teenagers were present to advocate for tougher measures on gun control.

“It’s hard to understand why we haven’t had change,” said 15-year old Lily Gelb, a student at Sonoma Valley High School. “I think that the age for assault weapons needs to be raised to at least 21. And any legislation that is actually about regulating guns and curbing access and making sure that the people who have them are not going to pose a threat... would all be good steps.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.