Protesters take to the streets in Petaluma as part of nationwide ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally

A large group of protesters gathered Saturday at Walnut Park in Petaluma.

The protest was one of many “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies that took place across the country Saturday in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe. v. Wade.

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published May 2.

“It scared me that white gray-haired old men are deciding about our lives,” said Molly Wilcox of Rohnert Park.

After gathering at Walnut Park, the protest moved down Petaluma Boulevard North.

“I was 67 when my grandmother told me about her close friend that a coat hanger abortion and later died leaving four children without a mother,” said Ardish Willner, 78, of Petaluma.