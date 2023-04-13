Wide range of concerns discussed during Thompson, Huffman Santa Rosa town hall

A Wednesday night town hall featuring Sonoma County’s two congressmen, U.S. Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, was animated by a broad range of constituent concerns that ranged from gun violence to the war in Ukraine, digital literacy to tax relief for victims of wildfires.

The pointed exchange, though, which elicited perhaps the evening’s most definitive statements from the two Democrats, was sparked by an audience member who criticized U.S. arms shipments in support of Ukraine and said she was “looking for a hero” who would bring an end to that country’s war with Russia.

Thompson, D-St. Helena, replied, “If we weren't helping them and their other allies (weren’t) helping them. Russia would have wiped out that country.”

The audience member, a woman who said she didn’t want her 22-year-old son involved in the wider war she believes will occur should the conflict continue, shouted in response: “I disagree.”

“On this one we’re going to have to agree to disagree. I believe it is incredibly important to support our allies in support of their democracy,” Thompson said to loud applause.

Huffman, D-San Rafael, said, “You won’t find many members of Congress more liberal than me.”

Then he added: “Once in a great while, you are confronted with a war that is started for the reasons (World War II Nazi Party leader Adolf) Hitler took over his neighbors. And we're hearing echoes. We're seeing echoes of that. We thought we were done with these types of wars of aggression and brutality and the atrocities and genocide and other things that go along with them. We're living through it again right now because of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and this Russian atrocity.”

Despite that exchange, the meeting, which was held at the Cleveland Avenue offices of the Redwood Credit Union, was absent the vitriol and anger that can seem to characterize much of American politics today. Thompson and Huffman took questions from a friendly crowd of more than 100 people.

“What I particularly love about the town halls ... it's just democracy in its best form, and that means respecting each other, having whatever dialogue you want to have,” Huffman said. “I always look forward to all sorts of political perspectives and interesting questions. I hope that there are people here that completely disagree with Mike and me on a thing or two. I'm sure there are, and I hope you will not be shy.”

One person asked about tax relief for victims of California wildfires. Fire victims are currently expected to pay federal taxes on payments they receive from the fund established out of the bankruptcy of Pacific, Gas & Electric Co. to compensate for homes, businesses and lives lost to wildfires sparked by the utility’s equipment.

But fire victims have had to reserve portions of their settlements for federal taxes both on the money they receive and on the attorneys fees they pay.

“I believe that is terribly wrong,” said Thompson, who with Huffman has co-authored a bill that would relieve fire victims of that tax burden.

Huffman said that the taxation of those settlements came about under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed under former President Donald Trump.

“You kind of have to point to the source of the problem when it comes to why we're now scrambling to undo a really bad tax provision. Because our Republican colleagues wanted those tax cuts for big corporations and billionaires, and they paid for them by taking away your settlement funds, basically taxing them,” Huffman said.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay