Racism against Asian Americans recalls troubling treatment of Santa Rosa’s early Chinese

This is our shortest month we are leaving behind and it is also, without question, our most diverse.

We have honored presidents and Black history, ushered in the Chinese Year of the Ox, and marked, with our Japanese community, another Day of Remembrance anniversary of Executive Order 9066, the wartime measure that sent people of Japanese descent — many of them native-born Americans — to what was called, in gentler terms than deserved, “relocation camps.” Our most diverse month is crammed full of chances to look back and to learn. What we have learned, at this point in the nation’s political life, is that we don’t seem to be very good at diversity.

Look at the headlines. Listen to the news. Asian Americans are being targeted by angry people who, for reasons that defy any real explanation, blame them for the current health crisis. It’s yet another avenue for those bent on mob rule.

There are already more than enough chapters in the history of the world that begin this way. The subject, in fact, is in Sonoma County’s political DNA. In the 1880s, in a worldwide financial depression, a hyperactive San Francisco politician created the Workingman’s Party, organizing a boycott of Chinese labor and charging that the Chinese workers — men who had built the railroad and worked in the early timber harvest and were the source of farm labor — were “taking the white man’s jobs.”

Santa Rosa joined (dare we say “eagerly”) in that Pacific Coast boycott of all Chinese labor, a sad chapter in the city’s history. The white business community united to force the Chinese workers to leave. A banner reading “The Chinese Must Go. We Mean Strictly Business” was stretched across Mendocino Avenue. Signs went up in store fronts reading “No Chinese Employed.” Santa Rosa’s busy Chinatown, southeast of the plaza, emptied within weeks as the two newspapers — Sonoma Democrat and Santa Rosa Republican — splashed triumphant headlines on front pages tallying how many left each week. In some towns along the coast, like Eureka, Chinese residents were murdered. In Santa Rosa they were “only” driven out of town.

Those headlines were in the spring of 1888. By August of that year, when the harvest season was underway, the headlines were just as large but very different: "Urgent Need for Hop Pickers!” and so on.

...

We cling to the notion that such a thing cannot be allowed to happen again, despite the pockets of 19th century ignorance that still seem to exist. We look for guidance. And always and forever, we look for happy endings. It is a search that takes us directly to a remarkable Chinese woman named Song Wong Bourbeau.

Song was born in Santa Rosa’s “new” Chinatown along Second Street east of Santa Rosa Avenue in 1909. Her father was Tom Wing Wong, known to Chinese workers as “Boss Man,” and to white residents as Chinatown’s “Mayor.”

Wing was one of the first to arrive in Santa Rosa’s deserted Chinatown. By 1900 the nation’s financial condition had improved, the boycott had ended, the Workingman’s Party had faded on the political scene and Wing was able to supply farm and domestic labor from his connections in San Francisco’s Chinese community.

Soon after his arrival, there would be as many as 200 residents of Chinatown in the harvest season and a small but busy commercial district throughout the year.

It’s Wing’s daughter, Song, who tells the story best

In a video made two years before her death, Song talks about Chinatown, of her extended family, and her life.

...

Song grew up surrounded by family — including her mother, Lun Moon Wang; maternal grandfather and great uncle. Her father not only owned the largest grocery store but also provided a boardinghouse for seasonal laborers, and was responsible for the care of the Buddhist Temple that was very important, if not central, to community life.

Song’s grandfather, Poy Jam, owned a restaurant called Jam Kee on Second Street, later on Third. His brother, Ah Moon, was a brandy maker at Chauvet Winery in Glen Ellen and also worked for many years as a steward at the Santa Rosa Elks Lodge.

Song had a brother, Harry, eight years younger, as well as several much older half brothers who also ran stores and businesses in those Chinatown blocks, including a laundry.

Chinese laundries were a lucrative industry in white communities of the day. There was, in fact, a competing Chinese laundry on Hinton Avenue on the east side of the courthouse, at an address that would become, ironically, the Topaz Room, the fanciest restaurant in the county.

...

In her childhood, Song and her mother were the only females in that workingman’s Chinatown. They lived upstairs over her father’s store where he sold Chinese groceries, clothing and farm implements. Like other businesses on the street, he also sold lottery tickets. It was Chinese lottery — a complex system involving words not numbers, that brought many white residents to Chinatown.