Racist attack spotlights New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s echo of replacement theory

WASHINGTON — Over the past week, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the third-ranking House Republican, has blasted President Joe Biden for providing infant formula to immigrants without legal status while “American mothers” suffer amid a nationwide formula shortage.

She has attacked Democrats and “pedo grifters,” borrowing language from the baseless pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory that claims there is a Satan-worshipping cabal of liberal pedophiles, which has evolved into a movement on the right.

And after the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, where a heavily armed white man is accused of killing 10 Black people at a supermarket in a racist rampage, Stefanik is under scrutiny for campaign advertisements she has circulated that play on themes of the white supremacist “great replacement” theory. That belief, espoused by the Buffalo gunman, holds that the elite class, sometimes manipulated by Jews, wants to “replace” and disempower white Americans.

Last year, in an ad on Facebook, Stefanik accused “radical Democrats” of planning what she described as a “PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION.”

“Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington,” the ad said.

Stefanik, a onetime moderate Republican who worked in President George W. Bush’s White House and was a protégé of former Speaker Paul Ryan, has long been seen as a rising star in her party, and she still is. But as she has ascended, the Republican Party has transformed, lurching to the right along with her district in upstate New York, and she has shape-shifted along with it.

Now, she proudly describes herself as an “ultra MAGA” warrior and aggressively appeals to the hard right, sounding nativist themes that animate the Republican base.

The racist massacre, which unfolded in her own state, has shone a spotlight on Stefanik. In the days since, Democrats and even some Republicans have suggested that Stefanik and her party have stoked the beliefs that led to the killings, by catering to a base that will not tolerate outright condemnation of the most fringe ideas.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted last year as conference chair and replaced by Stefanik, said Monday that House Republican leaders had “enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and antisemitism.” In a posting on Twitter, she called on her party’s leaders to “renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.”

But as Democrats decried the white supremacist ideology that gave rise to the mass killing, Stefanik and other House Republican leaders were largely silent about the racism that apparently motivated the shooter.

Far from apologizing for the nativist language and themes she has amplified, Stefanik, who has been floated to former President Donald Trump as a potential running mate and who is widely seen in Congress as a candidate to become her party’s next House whip, is following Trump’s example.

Like Trump, Stefanik’s response when under fire is to attack her attackers. Like Trump, she vehemently defends herself against charges of holding any racist views, while at the same time using rhetoric that energizes far-right and fringe groups.

On Monday, she released a lengthy statement attacking the media for reporting on statements she has made that echo replacement theory claims, but never disavowed the ideology, and did not condemn racism or white supremacy.

Later, asked in a brief exchange whether she would disavow or repudiate replacement theory, Stefanik did not, saying: “I condemn any form of racism.”

Aides to Stefanik said the Facebook advertisement being criticized was addressing the need for stronger border security, and referring to Biden’s proposal to offer a pathway to U.S. citizenship for nearly 11 million people living in the country illegally and a proposal to give 800,000 noncitizens in New York the right to vote in municipal elections.

And they said her reference to “pedo grifters” had not been to QAnon, but to John Weaver, a Never Trump operative who had made sexual overtures to young men, and whose former colleagues Stefanik blames for dubbing her #EliseStarvefanik on Twitter after her complaints about infants brought into the country illegally receiving formula.

Democrats were quick to point out that attacks like those Stefanik have lodged have at their core the same grievance as replacement theory.

“The subtext is clear,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader, said in a speech. “These hard-right MAGA Republicans argue that people of color and minority communities are somehow posing a threat — a threat — to the American way of life.”