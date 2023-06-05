A PowerPoint presentation sent out Friday to several Rincon Valley Middle School students, teachers and administrators contained racist and potentially threatening content, police said.

A Rincon Valley teacher received the presentation and contacted the Santa Rosa Police Department at about 4 p.m. Friday, said Lt. Christopher Mahurin, Santa Rosa police spokesperson.

A police investigation is ongoing, he said.

It is not yet known who distributed the slides and if anything criminal took place, Mahurin said.

It also is not clear if anyone was specifically targeted, he added.

Santa Rosa City School District Superintendent Anna Trunnell declined to share information about the incident or any response by the district, citing private student disciplinary information.

Rincon Valley Middle School families had not received any ParentSquare messages regarding the incident as of Monday afternoon.

Rincon Valley Middle School, part of Santa Rosa City Schools District, has approximately 786 students enrolled in the 2022-23 school year, according to the California Department of Education.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.