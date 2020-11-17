Rain arrives in North Bay

Rain returned to the North Bay at around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and is expected to persist into the midafternoon, followed by lingering showers that could last into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In total, forecasters expect between 0.25 inches and 0.75 inches of rain along the coast and in low-lying areas, while higher elevations could see well over an inch of rain.

Weather service meteorologist Steve Anderson said the “light, steady rainfall” is welcome, but not necessarily enough to put a definitive end to this year’s destructive wildfire season.

By about 9:45 a.m., the weather service had measured .02 inches of rain at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and just over a tenth of an inch at Sea Ranch, Anderson said.

Tuesday’s rain arrived about three hours later than expected, though there have been no significant changes to the weather forecast, Anderson said.

The weather service does not anticipate the rain to be intense enough to trigger flooding or debris flows at the Walbridge or Glass fire burn scars.

In addition to bringing the rain, a cold front arriving from the coast caused wind gusts of between 30 mph and 40 mph overnight, mainly in the North Bay mountains, Anderson said. Daytime highs on Tuesday are expected to reach the low 60s, according to the weather service.

The California Highway Patrol reported numerous accidents in Sonoma County due to the wet roadways, but no serious crashes or major injuries as of about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to CHP Sgt. Allan Capurro.

During last week’s rain starting Friday, the weather service measured 0.32 inches of precipitation at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa. In the western part of the county, the agency recorded about a half-inch of rain in Guerneville and close to an inch in both Cazadero and Sea Ranch.

Track the storm here:

