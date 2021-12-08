Rain on the way to Sonoma County

Light rain is in the forecast for Sonoma County Wednesday evening ahead of a weekend atmospheric river that is expected to bring up to five inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County.

A trace amount of rain is expected to mist the area Wednesday night starting 7 p.m. into Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Drew Peterson said.

Less than a 100th of an inch is expected for Sonoma County and less than a tenth of an inch is forecast for Napa and Marin counties.

Another round of light rain is in the forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Very light amounts (<0.10") expected around the #BayArea with highest totals closer to the Central Coast (up to 0.25"). Cooler air will also move in behind the system. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/HPk5yOP3Ae — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 8, 2021

Temperatures in Sonoma County will drop to around 30 degrees Thursday and Friday night, said weather service meteorologist Roger Gass.

Some of the area’s coldest pockets, including Petaluma , Sebastopol, Graton, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, and Sonoma could dip down to 28 degrees on both nights, Gass said.

A freeze watch has been issued in parts of Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake counties for Thursday night to Friday morning. and the National Weather Service advises residents to consider moving outdoor pets inside and protecting plants.

Once the freezing temperatures leave, an incoming atmospheric river will target the Bay Area this weekend into early next week, Peterson said.

“This looks to be a pretty decent rainstorm, more typical of regular winter storm situations,” Gass said.

The storm will begin late Saturday night in Sonoma County and will spread out across the entire Bay Area Sunday and Monday, Peterson said.

Two to three inches of precipitation are expected for Sonoma County cities. Coastal ranges could see two to five inches of rain.

The storm is expected out clear out by the end Tuesday, Gass said.

An atmospheric river in late October brought widespread flooding, power outages and traffic problems across the North Bay and dumped 7.83 inches of rain on Santa Rosa on Oct. 24, the highest 24-hour rainfall ever recorded in the city.

Typically, early December sees an average of 6.76 inches, according to a 30-year average recorded at the Sonoma County airport. Last year, amid a drought, December only saw a meager 3.02 inches at the airport.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of Northern California is in an “extreme drought,” despite heavy rainfall in October.

“One storm is not going to make us go from extreme drought into normal,” Peterson said. “We’ve still got quite a deficit.”

Track the storm using the real-time radar map below:

