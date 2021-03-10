Rain showers, scattered thunderstorms to continue across Sonoma County on Wednesday

Rain showers, scattered thunderstorms, hail and snow at high elevations are forecast to continue across Sonoma County Wednesday after a cold front brought the wet weather to the region on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Pea-sized” hail was reported throughout the North Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with snow at some peaks above 2,500 feet, said weather service meteorologist Gerry Diaz.

Across Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, bursts of hail from passing storm cells accumulating on the ground, resembling snow. Diaz said the storm clouds reached high into the atmosphere where temperatures are below freezing.

“So instead of rain drops, you get this pea-sized hail,” he said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department reported multiple traffic accidents on roadways and Highway 101 due to the wintry conditions. CHP spokesman David DeRutte said officers were responding to about a half-dozen accidents in Sonoma County on Wednesday morning.

Diaz said the isolated storms should continue Wednesday, but taper off into the afternoon.

Skies are expected to clear on Thursday and into the start of the weekend, although overnight temperatures may drop into the 30s, meaning a dusting of snow will still be possible in the mountains.

The weather service measured around a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain throughout the North Bay for Tuesday through Wednesday morning, Diaz said. Higher elevations saw closer to an inch of precipitation.

The ongoing rain is needed because the region remains far behind average precipitation totals so far this season.

Since Oct. 1, 2020, the beginning of the rain year, Santa Rosa has received about 10.6 inches of rain as of Tuesday, about 36% of the average amount for this time of the year.

