Rainbow Party brings together families, music, food for Sebastopol nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention

The Sage Casey Foundation’s annual community get-together featured music, crafts and education on suicide prevention.|
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2023, 12:48PM
Updated 31 minutes ago

How to get help

​If you or someone you know is in a crisis, there’s help available.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988

National Alliance on Mental Illness/Sonoma County: 866-960-6264

North Bay Suicide Prevention Hotline: 855-587-6373

24-hour Emergency Mental Health Unit: 800-746-8181

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-SUICIDE

The TrevorLifeline, 24/7 LGBTQ support: 1-866-488-7386

Text START to 678-678

People came together in Sebastopol July 22 for a day of music, food and family fun in the name of supporting local youth.

Sage Casey Foundation’s annual Rainbow Party fundraiser at Crooked Goat Brewing welcomed attendees to make bracelets, hear local bands and engage in thoughtful conversations about suicide prevention.

The nonprofit was founded in memory of Sage Casey Schmitt. Sage, who was gender-fluid, was only 14 years old when they died by suicide in 2017.

“It’s always a day of amazing connections and conversations with people,” said founder Rebekah Schmitt, Sage’s mother.

Today, Schmitt honors Sage’s memory through the nonprofit’s suicide prevention outreach and education aimed at reducing the stigma of suicide and offering reassurance to local youth.

The afternoon featured live music from the Sonoma Alternative Symphony For Youth led by conductor and violinist A. Fiddle-Hooper, Emily Eve, DJ DYOPS, and Marshall House Project.

Local food trucks Austin's Smokehouse BBQ and Dino's Greek Food joined the fun, and other family activities included face painting and a photo booth.

The nonprofit also sold popcorn, cotton candy and merchandise, and gave away rainbow bags, one its main outreach projects. Each rainbow bag contains fidget spinners, bracelets, stickers and other goodies that include suicide prevention information, emergency contact numbers and words of encouragement.

This year’s party raised nearly $7,000 through donations and beer sales. Two of Crooked Goat Brewery’s owners have kids who knew Sage when they attended Sebastopol’s Hillcrest Middle School, Schmitt said.

Money raised will go toward two scholarships to Cazadero Music Camp for Hillcrest students, as well as outreach operations.

For more information, go to sagecaseyfoundation.com.

How to get help

​If you or someone you know is in a crisis, there’s help available.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988

National Alliance on Mental Illness/Sonoma County: 866-960-6264

North Bay Suicide Prevention Hotline: 855-587-6373

24-hour Emergency Mental Health Unit: 800-746-8181

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-SUICIDE

The TrevorLifeline, 24/7 LGBTQ support: 1-866-488-7386

Text START to 678-678

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.