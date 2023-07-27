​If you or someone you know is in a crisis, there’s help available.

People came together in Sebastopol July 22 for a day of music, food and family fun in the name of supporting local youth.

Sage Casey Foundation’s annual Rainbow Party fundraiser at Crooked Goat Brewing welcomed attendees to make bracelets, hear local bands and engage in thoughtful conversations about suicide prevention.

The nonprofit was founded in memory of Sage Casey Schmitt. Sage, who was gender-fluid, was only 14 years old when they died by suicide in 2017.

“It’s always a day of amazing connections and conversations with people,” said founder Rebekah Schmitt, Sage’s mother.

Today, Schmitt honors Sage’s memory through the nonprofit’s suicide prevention outreach and education aimed at reducing the stigma of suicide and offering reassurance to local youth.

The afternoon featured live music from the Sonoma Alternative Symphony For Youth led by conductor and violinist A. Fiddle-Hooper, Emily Eve, DJ DYOPS, and Marshall House Project.

Local food trucks Austin's Smokehouse BBQ and Dino's Greek Food joined the fun, and other family activities included face painting and a photo booth.

The nonprofit also sold popcorn, cotton candy and merchandise, and gave away rainbow bags, one its main outreach projects. Each rainbow bag contains fidget spinners, bracelets, stickers and other goodies that include suicide prevention information, emergency contact numbers and words of encouragement.

This year’s party raised nearly $7,000 through donations and beer sales. Two of Crooked Goat Brewery’s owners have kids who knew Sage when they attended Sebastopol’s Hillcrest Middle School, Schmitt said.

Money raised will go toward two scholarships to Cazadero Music Camp for Hillcrest students, as well as outreach operations.

For more information, go to sagecaseyfoundation.com.