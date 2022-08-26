Subscribe

Raising the beam on Santa Rosa Junior College’s new residence hall

August 25, 2022, 5:34PM
Santa Rosa Junior College marked a milestone Thursday as the final structural beam was raised on a new five-story student housing project.

The residence hall being built on the southeast corner of Elliott Avenue and Armory Drive will house 352 beds in 258 units, including one bedrooms, traditional doubles student doubles, suites and a two-bath apartment, according to the school’s website.

Construction began in October 2021 on the $64 million project — the largest student housing site on the 104-year-old campus. It is funded through a public-private partnership.

The move-in date for students is August 2023, just in time for the next academic year. The rooms will be furnished, there will common laundry facilities as well as study rooms, common kitchens, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance, along with security by campus police and security monitors.

