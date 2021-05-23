Rally held in Santa Rosa to support 3 women accused of felony vandalism

About five dozen people gathered outside the Santa Rosa Police Department on Saturday to support three women suspected of vandalizing the former home of an ex-Santa Rosa police officer who testified in support of the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd.

Amber Lucas, 35, Rowan Dalbey, 20, and Kristen Aumoithe, 34, were arrested May 11 on suspicion of felony conspiracy to commit a crime and felony vandalism linked to the smearing of animal blood on the ex-officer’s former home and on a downtown sculpture. They were booked into Sonoma County Jail on May 11 and later released. They have not been charged in the crime and police have declined to detail their reasons for arresting the women, who say they are innocent.

The three women, who were at the rally, would not comment on their case, referring a reporter to their attorneys. All three have been active in peaceful local Black Lives Matter protests seeking reforms among local law enforcement.

The gathering began with the reading of about 15 poems about being of mixed race in American and what that means, according to one participant who did not give her name.

During the rally, some participants cried out “Black Lives Matter” a few and people carried signs that said “Justice For Amber” and other slogans.

Hugs were exchanged all around with Lucas, Dalbey and Aumoithe as people lingered, chatting, afterward.

The attorneys for the three women, Tony Serra, Vincent Barrientos, Lauren Mendelsohn and Omar Figueroa, issued a news release Thursday saying the women were not guilty and saying the charges were “bogus.”

Lucas said in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle that she had been “falsely accused,” adding that the allegations against her are “not me, or what I stand for.”

Santa Rosa police say tips from the community and evidence led them to arrest the three women.

The women are due in court in early August, according to Figueroa.

