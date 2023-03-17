Longtime Sonoma Valley resident Rebecca Hermosillo, who has served in Rep. Mike Thompson’s office for the past 10 years, announced her candidacy for Sonoma County’s First District Supervisor seat on March 17. She’s already earned the endorsement of current Supervisor Susan Gorin, who will vacate the seat in 2024.

“The First District is the place I’ve called home my entire life,” Hermosillo said in a news release. “I understand the challenges facing residents of all walks of life, and am committed to working as hard as ever to improve our community and quality-of-life as a member of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.”

Hermosillo, 51, joined Thompson’s team as a district director in 2013, and was promoted to oversee his Santa Rosa office in 2021. She also previously worked as the executive director of the Valley of the Moon Teen Center, where she created programming and mentored Sonoma Valley teens.

Hermosillo said in a 2021 Index-Tribune article that she was not interested in politics — which she referred to as the “least fun part of the job” — she prefers to focus on the public service aspects of her work as senior district director.

But with the support of Thompson and Gorin, she is ready to step into the political spotlight as the first candidate to join the campaign for the 2024 First District race.

“Rebecca Hermosillo has had a pulse on our community since the day she joined our team, and has been an invaluable asset to Santa Rosa, the Sonoma Valley and 4th Congressional District,” Thompson said in a news release. “She has the leadership traits we need from our elected representatives: someone who listens, helps those in need, and advances solutions — with a strong and unique grasp of the ins and outs of government at all levels.”

Hermosillo has already raised nearly $100,000 in campaign contributions, money that will help her pursue the March 5, 2024 election, according to the release.

She’s also received public endorsements from Sonoma City Council member Jack Ding; Steve Page, former president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway; Schellville firefighters Mike Mulas and Ray Mulas; vineyard mangers Mike Sangiacomo and Steve Sangiacomo; and Dianna MacDonald and Chris Rogers of the Santa Rosa City Council.

“Public service has become much more than a job — it’s a calling and the sense of purpose that keeps me motivated to get up, give back and help others day in and day out,” Hermosillo said in the release.

Hermosillo is a mother to two adult children, Cory and Ramon, as well as a grandmother to 6-year-old Mateo. She holds a degree in public administration from Park University.

Hermosillo’s campaign will kick off with an April 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Beltane Ranch in Glen Ellen.

The First District includes 97,853 residents, with a median age of 46.9 years and a per capita income of $51,300, according to county records. The population includes the city of Sonoma, Kenwood, Agua Caliente, Glen Ellen, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Schellville and Vineburg, as well as Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley, Rincon Valley and Oakmont.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.