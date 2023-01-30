Recent flood forecasts missed the mark in Sonoma County. Here’s why

The wavy, colored lines rose with each big storm and fell slightly with each break in the rain.

Each time, the “forecast” and “guidance” lines in the river charts approached the somewhat arbitrary, broken red line describing Russian River’s 32-foot flood stage in Guerneville.

During the seemingly endless parade of atmospheric rivers earlier this month, the colored, sinusoidal graphs — produced by the California Nevada River Forecast Center — became a go-to resource for predicting flooding along the river, advising first responders, business owners, residents and government officials.

But each time, predictions were off, in some cases, by several feet. Sometimes, predictions changed dramatically throughout the same day.

With the memory of the devastating 2019 flood still fresh, few in Sonoma County were willing to ignore flood predictions earlier this month. Four years ago, the river jumped roughly 10 feet in only 24 hours to crest at 45.38 feet on Feb. 27.

So why were predictions this year off by such a large margin?

Dynamic model

Alan Haynes, the hydrologist in charge of the California Nevada Forecasting Center, which produces river level forecasts for the Russian River, said that unlike regular storms, atmospheric rivers carry a tremendous amount of moisture. That leads to a huge margin of error.

If the storm’s path deviates from predictions, the forecasts will be way off.

“A lot of people describe it almost like a fire hose that you're trying to hold and this jet of moisture just sort of keeps moving around,” Haynes said. “The model is very dynamic. Models are trying to lock it in, but there's uncertainty in the atmospheric modeling.”

Haynes pointed to three separate forecasts made on Jan. 11:

At 8:22 a.m. the forecast had the river rising above the 32-foot flood stage on Jan. 12 and Jan. 15.

Five hours later, at 1:20 p.m., the forecasts for those two days were lowered by 2 feet, closer to the actual river levels for Jan. 15.

Then, seven hours later, at 8:10 p.m., the forecast for Jan. 12 was spot on but the forecast for Jan. 15 once again rose above flood stage, 2 feet higher than what actually resulted that day.

The California Nevada River Forecast Center's projections on Jan. 11, 2023, for the Russian River in Guerneville show the next two crests reaching slightly below flood stage instead of just above. (California Nevada River Forecast Center)

The modeling on Jan. 14 was the most accurate.

Haynes said that to predict flood crests at Guerneville, his team relies on precipitation forecasts, which are largely based on atmospheric model predictions. The Russian River has a number of watersheds before it gets to Guerneville.

Rainfall and runoff in the upper part of the Russian River watershed can take up to two-three days to make it to Guerneville, while runoff in the middle and lower part of the watershed takes less time. He said to accurately predict a flood crest at Guerneville, hydrologists need an accurate prediction of rain several days ahead.

“Rainfall forecasts several days out can have significant errors,” Haynes said in an email.

A tricky proposition

Haynes described atmospheric rivers as weather systems that transport a tremendous amount of moisture that can result in a high amount of runoff and flooding wherever they strike. But forecasting their impact several days out can be tricky.

The margin of error for an atmospheric river can be much larger than a normal storm, he added. For example, if the forecast two to three days out calls for one inch of rain in the watershed — what one might expect from a typical storm — and the storm misses the watershed, it produces a relatively small error in the forecast river stage at Guerneville.

However, if the forecast for an atmospheric river calls for five inches of rain two to three days out and the storm misses the watershed, “it will produce a much, much larger error in the forecast river stage at Guerneville,” he said.

Haynes said more research on atmospheric rivers is needed. “We can greatly improve our forecasts for flood crests at places like Guerneville several days out if we can better predict where these atmospheric rivers will land,” he said.

Josh Leone, a local tech entrepreneur who lives in the west county and has begun tracking river level forecasts, said that while flood predictions aren’t perfect, they can’t be ignored.

“You definitely can't ignore it, and you have to prepare for the worst, you have to prepare for that forecast,” he said. “And you have to be prepared that there will be some frustration with this data until, except for maybe 24-to-30 hours out.”