Dr. Adrian Palazuelos, who left his position as superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District abruptly last month, has reached a tentative agreement with the Sonoma County Office of Education to serve as a deputy superintendent for six months, beginning in early January.

Palazuelos would join a leadership team under the direction of Amie Carter, the county’s superintendent of schools-elect, who is set to take office in early January. Her team also includes deputy superintendents Jennie Snyder and Greg Medici. Palazuelos would be contracted for six months of service, essentially until the end of the current school year, for a salary of $115,000.

“Dr. Palazuelos possesses a deep understanding of school operations and knows what needs to be put in place for all students in Sonoma County to succeed,” Carter said. “He brings experience at all levels of education, preschool-12, including a decade of district leadership. He holds a passion for student success, a lens on equity and insights into designing meaningful system change.”

In a news release, Palazuelos said, “I am deeply honored and humbled for the opportunity to join Superintendent Carter and the leadership at the county office of education. In my new role, I look forward to supporting our school districts and the students they serve throughout Sonoma County.”

He would be assigned to bridge efforts by multiple departments involving equity opportunities for students and diversifying the educational workforce as well as college and career readiness, including technical education.

Palazuelos would work to accelerate efforts Carter identified during her campaign to build a teacher workforce and educational leadership team more reflective of the county’s diverse student population.

“My 90-day plan for Sonoma County highlights an immediate focus on equity, addressing student achievement outcomes and recruiting teachers from underrepresented communities,” Carter said. “Dr. Palazuelos will be acting under my direction to rapidly address both issues.”

Carter added, “When we talked before I asked him to join my leadership team, I was impressed with his grasp of data, deep and varied experience and the way he centered equity in every single one of our conversations. I could tell it wasn’t just a talking point with him, but something he lives and thinks about every day. I know he will work tirelessly on behalf of all of Sonoma County’s students and educators, including those in Sonoma Valley.”

He began serving the first year of a three-year contract as superintendent of SVUSD on June 1, 2021 at a rate of $230,000 per year. After serving for some 18 months, Palazuelos agreed to a separation agreement on Nov. 18, in which he received a $115,000 lump-sum payment and medical benefits through May 31, if approved by the district’s health care provider.

The agreement was reached after he had been absent from the district for several weeks as the school district community speculated about his job status. His absence was later said to be part of an extended medical leave, according to a Nov. 17 email from Acting Superintendent Elizabeth Kaufman.

According to the agreement, Palazuelos requested to leave his post, with his resignation effective on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Prior to that, he sought to have a small but important piece of his contract changed. As written, Palazuelos was required to tell the Sonoma Valley school district’s board if he applied for any job outside the district, but earlier in the fall he asked that it be changed so he only had to notify the board if he was a finalist for another position. The board denied that request three times, following legal counsel’s suggestion.

He previously served as superintendent of Fillmore Unified School District for seven years.

According to the Ventura Sun Star, he arrived at a time of upheaval in the district, with more than 30 Fillmore High School seniors were in danger of not graduating on time.

Under his leadership, the Ventura Sun Star said, the district increased access to Advanced Placement courses at the high school level, expanded the K-12 music program and created the Fillmore Adult School in 2016. The district also passed the $35 million Measure V bond in 2016 to improve schools and facilities.

In March 2021, abruptly and unexpectedly, Palazuelos entered into a mutual separation agreement with the Fillmore district. It wasn’t clear what caused it, but it occurred shortly after the Fillmore board had a closed session discussion and action items regarding an informal midyear evaluation of Palazuelos’ performance and contract. He was hired in Sonoma three months later.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.