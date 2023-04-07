During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross is partnering with the “Peanuts” gang to thank those who give blood.

All donors who give blood, platelets and plasma through April 23 will receive a free exclusive Red Cross and “Peanuts” T-shirt featuring Snoopy while supplies last, the organization said in a Monday news release.

All blood types are needed, but especially type O donors, and those who give platelets, according to Martin Gagliano, regional communications manager for Red Cross.

Donors who give before April 30 will also be entered in a raffle to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, including flights, hotels, a $1000 gift card, and tours of the Charles M. Schultz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa.

For more details go to rcblood.org/cool.

“We’d like to thank those that volunteer to donate blood, we encourage everybody who wants to help people to roll up their sleeves and come to donate. If you are of health and have time, you could potentially save lives,” Gagliano said.

To make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or download the Red Cross app.

Upcoming North Bay blood donation events include:

San Rafael on April 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the city of San Rafael Community Center, 618 B Street.

Fairfield on April 15 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1735 Enterprise Drive Building 3.

Vallejo on April 20 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Solano Association of Realtors, 1302 Springs Road.

Santa Rosa on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at American Red Cross, 5297 Aero Drive.