Red Cross pleading for blood donors during nationwide shortage

A critical nationwide blood shortage has created such a desperate need for donors that the American Red Cross is offering incentives for people who come in and donate blood, including a chance to win gas for a year — a $5,000 value.

But perhaps it is motivation enough to know there are simply not enough blood products on hand to meet demand during a period of spiking traumas and emergency room visits, as well as drug overdoses and related transplants, the Red Cross said.

Some of the country’s blood banks and medical providers have been challenged to maintain sufficient supply throughout the COVID pandemic and ensuing public shutdowns, which forced cancellation of blood drives.

But ironically, the reopening of society has created a newly critical shortage, because people are so much more active and having accidents as a result, as well as finally getting around to elective surgeries they delayed during the pandemic, the Red Cross said.

The organization’s Northern California Coastal Region is hosting a series of upcoming blood drives to try to rectify the situation, including one in Santa Rosa on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5297 Aero Drive. One such event was held Saturday.

Others are scheduled Thursday in San Rafael and on July 10 in Vallejo.

“We need people to continue donating all summer long and go to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment,” said Kathryn Hecht, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross, Northern California Coastal Region.

Donors also can contribute through vitalant.org, an independent, nonprofit blood bank with a branch in Santa Rosa.

Donors must be at least 16 (though parental consent is required for 16-year-olds), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Individuals also need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification.

