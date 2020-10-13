Red flag warning issued for most of North Bay

A red flag warning has been issued for most of the North Bay, meaning gusty winds and hot, dry weather conditions are expected to increase fire danger in the region for much of this week.

The warning, which the National Weather Service upgraded from a fire weather watch and expanded to cover the North Bay valleys, starts at 5 a.m. Wednesday and lasts through 11 a.m. Friday.

The announcement came Tuesday morning as fire crews closed in on full containment of the Glass fire, which broke out Sept. 27 on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley during a red flag warning and was driven to the eastern edge of Santa Rosa by wind-borne embers.

Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the weather service, said dry Diablo winds are forecast to reach 55 mph at the highest North Bay peaks and up to 30 mph lower in the valleys, including over the Glass fire burn area.

“We’re looking at extremely dry and gusty winds over the Glass fire, ” Palmer said.

As of Monday night, firefighters had reached 96% containment on the Glass fire, which was holding steady at 67,484 acres.

A warming trend that began this weekend is expected to push local highs to the mid-80s to low 90s by Tuesday afternoon, and to the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday, Palmer said.

PG&E on Monday warned nearly 49,000 customers in targeted portions of 21 counties that it may start turning off power as early as Wednesday afternoon to stop the utility’s equipment from sparking another blaze.

Nearly a quarter of the customers who received the PG&E warning live in the North Bay, primarily in the mountains near Mount St. Helena. The outages could impact 1,781 customers in Sonoma County, 9,230 customers in Napa County and 30 in Lake County, PG&E said Monday evening.

In Sonoma County, power may be cut off for areas east of Cloverdale, Asti, Geyserville and Porter Creek near Calistoga Road. Parts of the communities of Kenwood and Glen Ellen could also see outages, according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

The potential for shut-offs is highest on Wednesday and Thursday, the utility said. It hopes to restore power to most customers within 12 daylight hours after the end of the weather event.

To look up if your address is included in the potential shut-offs, go to pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/?type=forecasted.

