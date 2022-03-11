Redistricting probe by Sonoma County District Attorney finds Board of Supervisors, county staff violated transparency law

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and county staff members violated California’s open meetings law during the county’s disputed redistricting process, District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office has determined.

An investigation by the district attorney found two instances where the board and county officials did not comply with the law, but those violations did not influence the redistricting outcome, Ravitch’s office concluded.

The findings were made public in a letter Thursday from Ravitch’s office, which began an investigation in December, at the request of County Counsel Robert Pittman, the county’s top lawyer. Complaints from residents also spurred the review, Ravitch indicated in her letter.

In the first instance, according to the District Attorney’s Office, the Board of Supervisors did not properly notify the public about its reasons for entering a closed-door meeting on Nov. 19, where the discussion centered on potential legal threats over the county’s redistricting.

That meeting has been at the root of a bitter rift between supervisors Lynda Hopkins and Chris Coursey over redistricting. Their dispute, in part, roiled subsequent weeks of public debate late last year over the new map redrawing boundaries for the five supervisorial districts.

In the second instance, investigators found the board held an “inappropriate” serial meeting in mid-November when staff compiled a memo summarizing supervisors’ comments on redistricting and shared it with all five board members outside of a public meeting. Investigators found no evidence the summary was publicly disclosed.

Ravitch said, however, that the two instances did not legally undermine the redistricting process, “either because no formal action was taken or because there was substantial compliance with the Brown Act,” Ravitch said in a Wednesday letter to Pittman, released Thursday by the county, that described the investigation’s findings.

The investigation faulted the Board of Supervisors as a whole and unnamed county staff.

The investigation found the board chair at the time, Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, had erred in relying on Pittman to document the legal threats she reported as the basis for the closed meeting rather than cataloging them herself.

In the other violation, unnamed county employees were responsible for the memo shared with board members and not with the public, Ravitch’s stated in her letter, which comprised the investigative report, according to her office.

Hopkins said the findings, relayed to her Wednesday by County Administrator Sheryl Bratton, “caused me to revisit how we approach closed session “holistically.”

But she defended the redistricting process and the final decision, a map approved by the board Dec. 14 — over the objections of at least nine of the county’s 19 appointed redistricting commissioners, who accused the board of ignoring their recommendations and overlooking their work.

“If there was not an opportunity for the public to comment or participate in the discussion making process, there would have been a much stronger finding and a different conclusion,” Hopkins said in a Thursday interview.

No sanctions or fines were proposed. Ravitch’s office recommended the board and aligned county staff take updated training on the Brown Act, which governs transparency for local governments, and publicly post the memo and the documents that formed the board’s basis for entering closed session on Nov. 19.

The investigation was launched after Pittman requested Ravitch’s office look into the circumstances of the Nov. 19 closed-session meeting.

Sonia Taylor, a Santa Rosa political activist who works as a graphic designer for campaigns, also filed complaints accusing the board of Brown Act violations. Ravitch sent her a letter on Thursday summarizing the investigation’s findings about her four complaints.

“I have been very concerned about the county's compliance with the Brown Act during their conduct of the recent redistricting process, and filed five Brown Act complaints covering what I consider specific Brown Act violations made by the County,” Taylor said in a written statement.

At the time Taylor had not fully reviewed the findings and said it was “too soon for me to make complete comments.”

Taylor has a fifth complaint, filed Monday, that the District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing, according to Ravitch’s letter.

The existence of the investigation was not confirmed by The Press Democrat until Wednesday, and questions posed by the newspaper prompted county officials on Thursday to release the letters summarizing the findings.