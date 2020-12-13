Reese Ranch Retreat lets visitors get close to nature

Editor’s note: Sonoma County’s new stay-home order, which went into effect Saturday, advises against travel outside the home other than essential trips. The order is slated to expire Jan. 9.

Reese Ranch Retreat in Lake County’s Witter Springs is a little off the beaten path, but that is part of what makes it a destination for couples and families wanting to take a deep breath of country air and enjoy the wonders of nature.

Twenty-two years ago, Catherine Reese and her husband, Jim, bought 17 acres outside of Upper Lake to raise their growing family of two sons and a daughter. In addition to their ranch chores, the kids grew up building forts, riding dirt bikes, raising every kind of farm animal imaginable and fishing in one of the three nearby lakes. Their daughter also competed in rodeo events.

Today, their daughter still competes and trains horses for a living, while their youngest son is in college and their other son is in law enforcement.

In addition to being a professional photographer, Catherine also teaches photography classes. Until three years ago when she was sidelined by a back injury, she was one of the family’s ranch hands, doing a little of everything from repainting to building.

Undaunted by her injury, she instead found opportunity in the adversity by turning her photo studio into a two-bedroom short-term rental. Known as The Villa, it sleeps six and looks like an upscale barn on the outside and a Tuscan villa inside. It was an immediate hit and quickly became the cornerstone of the newly envisioned Reese Ranch Retreat.

“At first, it was just one vacation rental to see how things would go,” Reese said. “Then things kind of organically grew. I’d always thought an unplugged glamping tent would be awesome, so I designed and oversaw the building of it.”

The 16-foot-by-20-foot canvas tent sleeps five, has a wood stove inside for winter evenings and a private outhouse with a flushing toilet. One of the standout features is the hot outdoor shower, which is totally private, yet open to the sky.

There is also a 110-year-old barn on the property that sleeps four, with two bedrooms, a microwave, a small refrigerator and a stocked coffee bar. Twinkle lights throughout give it a magical feeling.

On the drawing board for next spring or early summer is a new glamping experience on a private deck that will take full advantage of the sweeping views.

Overnight stays range from $145-$195 per day. As the owners of Ukiah-based Moonlight Cleaning Co. for close to 30 years, the couple’s stringent COVID-19 cleaning protocols far exceed the CDC’s recommendations.

With nearly 70 animals that include dogs, cats, chickens, a mini horse, a mini donkey, two mini cows, 10 goats, including five Nigerian Dwarfs, three horses and a zebra, adding an Animal Experience seemed like a logical next step in the evolution of Reese Ranch Retreat.

Since children can initially be intimidated by certain animals, the exact structure of this event remains flexible, but it always starts with everyone using hand sanitizer for the health of the animals. At the present time, all tours and visits are by reservation only, involving only one family unit at a time.

After saying hello to the chickens and checking for eggs, the children are allowed to hold or pet a chicken before moving on to feed the goats their treats of carrots, apples and celery.

After goats, they head out to pet and feed treats to the zebra and other animals, and maybe even hug a mini cow or donkey. Along the way, their guide shares fun and interesting facts and information about the different animals they will meet.

The ranch often takes in animals during emergency evacuations. During the 2015 fires, they welcomed three families and all their animals In 2018, they were evacuated themselves for 14 days, but the fires did not come to the valley floor.

Guests, both young and old, can visit the “tiny store” and build their own stuffed farm animal to take home. Future plans call for expanding the gift shop to include T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts & photographic art that is either from the ranch or in and around the local area.

Yoga enthusiasts of all skill levels will delight in goat yoga. Starting with hand sanitizer and plenty of space to stay distanced, the one-hour classes are $25 and take place on the first Saturday of each month — outside during good weather, inside the open air barn when it rains.

“Ever since we started this latest venture, I wanted to offer yoga, outside with nature,” Reese said. “When the goats came to the ranch, it was time. The chickens roam freely, so they often join us, and one of our dogs loves to snuggle people. Then we got the zebra. He’s not involved — yet — but everybody loves meeting him.”