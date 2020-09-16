Regulators raise water quality fine to $6.4 million for Montage Healdsburg resort

The developer of the luxury Montage Healdsburg hotel is facing one of largest penalties of its kind in state history for dozens of alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act during the soggy winter of 2018-19.

The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board is seeking to fine Sonoma Luxury Resort more than $6.4 million for allowing what board prosecutors say was an estimated 9.4 million gallons of mud and sediment-filled stormwater to leave the site during construction of the ultra-high-end hotel in north Healdsburg.

In an emailed statement, developer Robert S. Green said his Encinitas-based company is a champion of the environment and intends to try to settle the matter with the regional water board.

“Anyone familiar with our project and our stewardship of this land knows the extreme measures we have always taken to preserve and protect the natural environment,” he wrote.

But water quality regulators say they documented repeated instances of deficient erosion control measures on the 258-acre construction site between October 2018 and May 2019, despite early and repeated interventions by board staff and city personnel, as well as two work stoppages imposed by the state board during a storm-filled winter

The board had proposed Sonoma Luxury Resort pay a $4.9 million fine when it first announced it case in January but later found evidence, including satellite imagery, of stormwater discharges on three additional dates estimated to have allowed an additional 2.8 million gallons of runoff to reach tributary streams and other waterways in the Russian River watershed, according to Assistant Executive Officer Claudia Villacorta

Fine sediments allowed to reach streams and other waterways in the Russian River watershed put fish and other aquatic wildlife at risk and also counteract millions of dollars in efforts to improve habitat for already imperiled salmonids, like coho salmon, noted Jeremiah Puget, a water pollution control staffer with the regional water quality board.

Villacorta in January said board staff “felt like the conduct was, frankly, grossly negligent.”

“They repeatedly failed to take action, implement effective practices, and I think that’s the reason why the penalty ― the proposed fine ― was significant.”

The proposed fine is the largest ever in the North Coast region and may be the largest penalty of its type in the state, except for a pending $9.1 million fine recommended earlier this year by the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board involving construction-related stormwater issues at the site of a 900-luxury home project in southern Orange County, according to state regulators. That fine is still pending, according to Blair Robertson, a spokesman for the California State Water Board.

Construction sites larger than one acre in size must have a stormwater permit and have a stormwater professional involved in designing and managing erosion and sediment controls, the regional water board said.

When regulatory personnel inspect construction sites, however, they cannot dictates what measures are used to secure soils and runoff, but can only make recommendations and determine whether or not methods employed are sufficient, Puget said.

The complaint against Sonoma Luxury Resort involves a variety of deficiencies observed on multiple occasions throughout the eight-month period, including failure to cover disturbed earthen areas, failure to install erosion control measures, failure to contain and manage runoff, among many others, as well a few instances of failing to cover waste disposal containers and store chemical in watertight containers.

Hundreds of examples of inadequate practices were observed, in some cases, even when there was storm activity in the forecast, regulators said.

The result was 9.4 million gallons of sediment-laden runoff reaching waterways leading to a river already federally listed for excess sediment and turbidity and host to three federally protected fish species: coho and chinook salmon and steelhead trout.

Fine sediment clouds the water and can prevent sunlight from reaching food sources for aquatic life, Villacorta. It also can cover eggs, make it difficult for fish and other creatures to avoid predation and suffocate fish, getting into their gills.

Additionally, it can change the flow of water or obstructs its flow, causing flooding.

Sonoma Luxury Resort and the North Coast water board had been in settlement talks in search of agreement on what violations occurred and what penalty should be paid, but they have broken down, setting the stage for a Dec. 10-11 hearing on the amended complaint, Villacorta said.

“We are hoping to continue to enter into settlement discussions as we move forward,” she added in an interview.

Wrote Green: “Sonoma Luxury Resort LLC and The Robert Green Company have always cooperated fully with the staff and counsel of the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board and participated in productive exchanges of information and accurate data. We and our consultants and counsel continue to conduct good faith negotiations to settle this matter in the correct and responsible manner.”

The hotel, which includes 130 rooms and suites that reportedly will run $695 to $1,695 a night is nearing completion and expected to open by December. Plans also include up to 70 villa-style homes.

It’s facing controversy of another sort at the moment, as well, as Green’s company is trying to renegotiate the terms of an earlier agreement with the city of Healdsburg through which it had agreed to develop affordable housing and other public amenities, including a fire substation, a community park, a trail network and two roads meant to aid evacuation as part of its project.

In exchange for completing the requirements, Green wants to pay the city $7.25 million and forego $1 million he had put in escrow for the affordable housing component and another $1 million already invested in utilities.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.