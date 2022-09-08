Remembering 9/11: How to honor the day in Sonoma, Napa counties

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Almost 3,000 people died that day in attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and in a plane crash into a Pennsylvania field.

In the Bay Area, there are permanent memorial sites in the East Bay cities of Hayward (22738 Mission Blvd.) and Union City (Sugar Mill Landing Park), which are open to visitors year round.

Here are memorial events planned for Sonoma and Napa counties:

Annual 9/11 ceremony at St. Francis Solano School in Sonoma

8:05 a.m., Sept. 9

St. Francis Solano School in Sonoma has recognized 9/11 for the past 17 years with prayers, music and the planting of flags on the school’s front lawn. Guests include members of the military, first responders, law enforcement, doctors and nurses. St. Francis Solano School is at 342 W. Napa St., Sonoma.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3B5oYFI.

9/11 Serve and Remember: Anniversary in the Schools Webinar

Virtual, Sept. 9

Join students and teachers from around the world to commemorate the anniversary during the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s free Anniversary in the Schools program. View a film highlighting first-person accounts of the attacks and connect with museum staff in real-time through an interactive live chat. The 30-minute program will be available on demand beginning Friday.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3x9kz3s.

9th annual Windsor Chili Cook Off

12 p.m., Sept. 10

Windsor Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is hosting its 9th annual 9/11 memorial and chili competition in Windsor on the Town Green. Beginning at 12 p.m., the event will feature a chili cook-off competition, live music and the opportunity to honor public safety and first responders. Bring a bowl and utensil.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3RSdg8q.

Napa 9/11 Memorial Service

11 a.m., Sept. 11

Honor heroes and victims of the 9/11 attacks at the Napa Memorial Garden in Napa. Using donated funds and designs from a Napa artist/landscape architect, steel from the collapsed World Trade Center was used to construct a monument at the Napa 9/11 Memorial Garden that incorporates information about the victims. Members of the public are invited to share their story. Napa Memorial Garden is at 1075 Main St., Napa. Admission is free.

For more information, call 707-257-9517 or go to bit.ly/3QuVnLH.

Know of other events? Email the information to kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.