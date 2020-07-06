Reopening plan likely to test Santa Rosa City Schools’ equity policies

When the 2020-21 school year opens on Aug. 13 for Santa Rosa City Schools’ 16,000 students and 1,600 staffers spread across 24 campuses, it will be extraordinarily different.

It will be different because the coronavirus pandemic has forced health and safety guidelines that prohibit students from being within 6 feet of each other and their teachers. It will be different because most students and teachers will be wearing masks. It will be different because students are likely not going to be on campus five days a week ‒ if they are on campus at all. And it will be different because programs offered to handle the unprecedented pressures of the pandemic will likely not look the same campus to campus.

As Santa Rosa City Schools officials debate a reopening plan at the school board’s regular meeting Wednesday, chief among concerns will be how to provide education and supervision for thousands of students on weekdays when they are not in a traditional classroom, either because of a part-time hybrid schedule or a full distance-learning program.

It’s a piece of the puzzle that points to the school district’s increasing role as both educator and childcare provider. And it’s an issue that shines a spotlight on chronic inequities in schools across Sonoma County. The reality that accompanies any decision to implement any form of distance learning is that not all families have a parent who can work from home and oversee distance learning and not all families have computers for every child or sufficient WiFi connectivity to allow students to study at the same time.

“We are not just talking about working parents. We are talking about working family members and working kids bringing in household income,” Santa Rosa School Board trustee Ed Sheffield said. “And then to be the backup teacher, the at-home teacher, it might be a big sister or big brother who is getting a kindergartner out of bed and getting them to a Zoom meeting or logged into a Chromebook.”

’Our parents need to go to work’

Engineering the safe return of 70,000 school kids to classrooms across Sonoma County is perhaps the most important ‒ and often overlooked ‒ component of reopening the county’s economy. As such, officials at the county’s largest school district are wrestling with how to craft education and childcare models that address a wide range of needs ‒ from schools where the vast majority of students are considered poor and are more likely to need full day care and assistance with distance learning, to campuses where students and families are more affluent and parents have the ability for work from home.

“For the entire community, our parents need to go to work for the economics alone. And for some of our families, so they can maintain their basic necessities for home and shelter and food,” said Diann Kitamura, superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools.

And she acknowledged that student needs, and how the district addresses them, will likely look different from campus to campus. Partnerships are being proposed with agencies including Boys & Girls clubs, the Sonoma County Water Agency, LandPaths and Community Child Care Council, or 4Cs, to offer supervision and education programs on school days when children are not in traditional classes.

“There is going to be a provision around how do we take care of students when they are not (doing) in-person learning,” Kitamura said. “Special ed, (English learner) students, struggling students ‒ we really need to have them in person more so that we can ensure that their learning is continuing and supported.”

’Remedy the inequities’

Sonoma County’s largest school district has long grappled with a decades-old school choice policy that led to districtwide white flight and school populations that in many cases do not reflect neighborhood, district or even city-wide demographics. Those policies are coming under increased scrutiny from board members who are calling for a redrawing of district lines to create student populations that more accurately reflect the demographics of Santa Rosa on the whole.

District officials have in recent years adopted a vision statement that reads in part, “to ensure that equity is the intentional result of district decisions, the Board shall consider whether its decisions address the needs of students from racial, ethnic, and indigent communities and remedy the inequities that such communities experienced in the context of a history of exclusion, discrimination, and segregation.”

That commitment will be put to the test as district officials and stakeholders work to create a school reopening plan that addresses the needs of campuses with larger populations of higher-need students, including English language learners, special education students, foster youth and students living in poverty.