Rep. Mike Thompson holding virtual town hall on COVID-19 Thursday

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has organized another virtual town hall Thursday to discuss how Congress is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington Rep. Kim Schrier, a pediatrician from Issaquah, is joining Thompson to answer questions during the event, which begins at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

To join the meeting, constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District should email Thompson.Townhall@mail.house.gov. Instructions on how to join the meeting, which has room for 500 participants, will be sent via email.

Those interested in watching without asking questions can stream the meeting on Facebook Live at facebook.com/RepMikeThompson.