Cruising down Sebastopol Road in her baby blue 1982 Oldsmobile Cutlass is a form of therapy for Teresa Medina, a rising senior at Santa Rosa’s Maria Carrillo High School.

Drawn by the intricate murals painted on the hoods of classic cars and the oldies music pouring out of the sound system, Medina, 16, was a toddler when she was first introduced to lowriding by her father, Juan Roman-Medina.

It has been a family pastime ever since.

But for decades, Santa Rosa has had a law on the books that made it illegal for people to cruise in their vehicles in certain parts of the city.

Though police haven’t enforced the ban in years and signs that once hung downtown notifying drivers of the prohibition have since been removed, critics of the law and similar bans across the state say it unfairly targeted the Chicano lowrider culture.

The Santa Rosa City Council unanimously repealed the law June 6 at the urging of local car enthusiasts, including the father-daughter duo, Juan and Teresa Medina

About a dozen lowriders celebrated the move with a downtown victory lap.

“This means a lot to a lot of people who are car enthusiasts in terms of having the liberty of cruising without having any restrictions or fear of getting stopped,” said Roman-Medina, president of the Sonoma County Lowrider Council, a coalition of local clubs that advocates on their behalf.

Santa Rosa’s ban was enacted in the late 1980s amid a rise in complaints from businesses and residents along Mendocino Avenue and Fourth Street. They complained about events that clogged traffic, and were reportedly dangerous, rowdy and led to vandalism and trash.

The city clampdown acted to officially curb what had been a mainstream — and Main Street — form of expression, popularized in American towns and cities especially by the post-World War II boom in auto production.

Cruise events often drew hundreds of cars and bystanders to the city’s core. It was a chance for young people to show off their tricked-out rides and meet friends.

In later decades around Santa Rosa, cruising incorporated the culture of lowriders — customized cars popularized in the Los Angeles area in the 1940s and often synonymous with Chicano culture, which has younger roots in the North Bay.

The overlap of those communities makes the repeal of Santa Rosa’s cruising ban a more significant turning point, as the city and its police department seek ways to improve relations with residents, particularly segments of the Latino population.

The move is also part of a broader statewide push to recognize the cultural significance of cruising and lowriding.

Sacramento and San Jose last year repealed their cruising prohibitions and a bill moving through the state Legislature would prohibit cities and counties from passing local bans and also repeal a state law that prohibited modifying cars to a certain height.

Lowrider champions note that among outsiders, lowriding has historically had a negative reputation, often being linked to gang activity, and more recently it has been confused with sideshows, where drivers block traffic or take over parking lots to perform various stunts.

The repeal will help dispel misconceptions that lowriders are nefarious and promote greater understanding of the local car culture, according to members of its ranks.

Narrow ban but wide ripples

Santa Rosa’s cruising ban prohibited drivers from repeatedly circling through the same intersection within two hours in an area bounded by Highway 101 to Brookwood Avenue and Steele Lane to Sonoma Avenue.

City officials had tried somewhat unsuccessfully to curb cruising downtown for years before enacting the ban.

For a while, the city implemented weekend parking restrictions on Fourth Street, which media reports from the time described as the “uncontested strip for weekend adventure.” The limits only forced drivers onto other downtown streets.

The city later instituted a 10 p.m. curfew for minors in hopes it would keep teens at home.

In January 1986, following demands from some business owners and residents to take more forceful action, the council voted 4-1 to outlaw cruising.

A newspaper clipping from Jan. 20, 1986, documenting the 4-1 vote by the Santa Rosa City Council to ban cruising on Mendocino Avenue. (The Press Democrat archives)

The ban was largely opposed by those in attendance at the meeting, many of whom urged the city to crack down on the bad actors rather than implementing a blanket ban.

Several of the youths present complained there weren’t any fun alternatives — that cruising was the best way to pass the time.

Even some of the adults then admitted to participating in the fun when they were teens.