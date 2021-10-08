Subscribe

Reps Jared Huffman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holding town hall

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 7, 2021, 8:52PM
Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, will participate in a joint virtual town hall next week with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The town hall, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, will focus on the Build Back Better initiative. It pushes job creation, tax cuts and cost reductions for working families.

Spanish, Bangla, Mandarin, Nepali and ASL translation will be available.

Huffman and Ocasio Cortez represent California's 2nd and New York's 14th Congressional Districts, respectively.

California constituents may send questions in advance to huffmanqanda@mail.house.gov. They may also call 415-258-9657 with their name, neighborhood and question.

Registration is available at bit.ly/3loeomO.

