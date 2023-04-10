Reps. Thompson, Huffman to hold Santa Rosa town hall

Where: 3033 Cleveland Avenue #100 Santa Rosa

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Who: Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael

What: The congressmen plan to discuss their work in Congress and take questions from participants.

How to RSVP for in-person attendance: Click here (Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by 5 p.m. Tuesday)

For more information: Constituents can contact Thompson’s office at (707) 542-7182 or Huffman's office at (415) 258-9657.