Reps. Thompson, Huffman to hold Santa Rosa town hall

Sonoma County's two congressmen, Reps.
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 10, 2023, 1:20PM

If you go: Town Hall with Thompson and Huffman

Where: 3033 Cleveland Avenue #100 Santa Rosa

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Who: Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael

What: The congressmen plan to discuss their work in Congress and take questions from participants.

How to RSVP for in-person attendance: Click here (Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by 5 p.m. Tuesday)

For more information: Constituents can contact Thompson’s office at (707) 542-7182 or Huffman's office at (415) 258-9657.

Sonoma County’s two congressmen, Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, have invited constituents to a town hall meeting they are holding Wednesday night in Santa Rosa.

The congressmen plan to discuss their work in Congress and take questions from participants.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be held at the Cleveland Avenue offices of Redwood Credit Union. Those planning to attend in person are asked to RSVP by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The proceedings also will be streamed on the YouTube channel for Huffman and on the Facebook page for Thompson.

