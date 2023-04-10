Reps. Thompson, Huffman to hold Santa Rosa town hall

Sonoma County’s two congressmen, Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, have invited constituents to a town hall meeting they are holding Wednesday night in Santa Rosa.
The congressmen plan to discuss their work in Congress and take questions from participants.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be held at the Cleveland Avenue offices of Redwood Credit Union. Those planning to attend in person are asked to RSVP by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The proceedings also will be streamed on the YouTube channel for Huffman and on the Facebook page for Thompson.
