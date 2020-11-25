Residents asked to avoid east Santa Rosa street due to fire

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the eastern edge of Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and the city’s police department asked people to avoid the area.

The fire was reported to the Santa Rosa Fire Department at 7:40 p.m. on Knolls Lane, located off Tachevah Drive near Bennett Valley Road, the department’s website showed.

Officers were also at the fire and requested that people stay out of the vicinity, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Nixle alert published just before 8:30 p.m.

Neither agency could be immediately reached for more details Tuesday night.

