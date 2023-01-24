Residents of homeless encampment along Joe Rodota Trail prepare to relocate

A group of homeless people who have been living for several weeks in an encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa made preparations Tuesday to leave the area.

Tents and tarpaulin shelters were pulled down, warming fires extinguished, possessions stored in carts, bike trailers and backpacks.

Sonoma County closed the trail Friday afternoon between Hampton Way and Dutton Avenue, where approximately 30 people were camped. Officials are aiming to reopen the trail by the end of the week, according to a news release from the county.

By 10:30 a.m., around a dozen people — some from the county, others from nonprofits and agencies who work with homeless people — had fanned out to help residents find shelter.

FS Global Solutions, a company contracted by the county, was distributing plastic bins and collecting the residents’ most prized possessions, according to company director Matt Foege, and will store them at various local shelters.

As of 1:30 p.m., no county workers had arrived to begin clearing and cleaning the encampment.

“They’re supposed to be here already,” said a man named Justin around 9 a.m., as he tossed sections of cardboard out of his tent at the western end of the encampment.

He and his wife had previously spent a year and a half in the Los Guilicos Village shelter, but ended up leaving.

“We’re not allowed to go back there now,” said Justin, who expressed the desire to find regular employment.

“But it’s tough to go out and get a job when you’re filthy.”

Asked if he knew where he would be staying that night, he replied, “No idea.”