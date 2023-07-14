Revitalizing local journalism: Press Democrat editor details newspaper’s expansion into Napa County

Hello, Napa County. Let me introduce you to The Press Democrat.

At a time when countless media companies and newspapers around the country are retreating — either eliminating days of publication or reducing newsroom staffs — our organization is doing something radically different.

We’re expanding significantly into a new market to serve readers like you: Residents, taxpayers, voters and families in Napa County who depend on a consistent news source to help them lead better lives.

When we heard last month that your longtime local news source, the Napa Valley Register, was dramatically slashing both its staff and number of days it publishes and how its three weekly editions would now be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, we knew readers’ lives were being severely disrupted.

Our leadership team, which has been surveying market conditions in Napa County since 2022, sprang into action and quickly committed both energy and resources into expanded coverage of your county, communities, governments, restaurants and business scene.

We want to fill the void left by others.

“There are far too many news deserts popping up across our country, places where traditional news outlets no longer have the staff or presence to pursue and publish important local news,” said Darius Anderson, chairman and managing member of Sonoma Media Investments, our Santa Rosa-based parent company.

“Bad things unfold in communities when journalists are not present. Voters aren’t informed. Politicians make decisions without oversight. Community successes aren’t celebrated. We worry Napa County faces the same dire circumstances, and we believe our mission is to save local journalism.

“I hope Napa County’s communities, readers, advertisers and philanthropic sources support that mission.”

Our vision is simple: We want to be Napa County’s new hometown news source. Accomplishing that, however, means more than aspirational marketing words.

We’ve quickly assembled a staff to focus exclusively on Napa County, part of our envisioned first phase of coverage. That team includes:

• Edward Booth, a former city government and education reporter for the Napa Valley Register. The Davis native and lifelong Californian will focus on Napa County, Napa city government and community coverage for The Press Democrat. His stories, shared with a Register colleague, about school sexual abuse in Pope Valley earned recognition this year from CNPA, the California News Publishers Association, the largest media trade group in the Golden State.

• Beth Schlanker, a veteran photographer and video journalist at The Press Democrat. The Missouri native has been a meaningful contributor to photo and video storytelling efforts focused mostly on Sonoma County since joining the staff in 2010. Her efforts include coverage of the 2014 Napa earthquake and the 2017 firestorm that earned The Press Democrat a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.

• Emma Molloy, a full-time intern who grew up in Petaluma and Penngrove. The 2023 Sonoma State University graduate earned a CNPA award earlier this year for her agricultural coverage while writing for our sister publication, The Petaluma Argus-Courier. She also won national attention as a college student for her local coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re also tapping into the considerable resources at The Press Democrat, including investigative columnist Marisa Endicott and our award-winning sports and features teams.

Napa County readers also will see close-to-home business coverage from our North Bay Business Journal reporters who are well-versed on the important wine industry and related economic drivers.

Additionally, we’ve hired several freelance writers to deliver coverage of Napa County trends, issues, newsmakers and schools.

On Sunday, we are delivering a complimentary copy of The Press Democrat, with our expanded coverage and seven-day morning home delivery throughout Napa County. (That’s not a typo: Yes, we still deliver the morning edition to your doorstep.)

You’ll see breaking news and in-depth stories about Napa at napa.pressdemocrat.com and receive expanded print coverage on Sundays. You also will routinely see daily coverage in our morning editions.

If you want to support our efforts to deliver award-winning and relevant content, please subscribe today for as low as $4.95 a month at pressdemocrat.com/napasubscribe.

I’ve been a journalist — from a high school intern and cub reporter to assignment editor, executive editor and regional president and publisher — since I was 15. I have loved this business with my whole heart, and I’ve proudly served readers in eight different newsrooms.

Yes, it’s no secret the media business is under assault right now, thanks to shrinking local and national print advertising dollars and the rise of digital advertising on such sites as Google and Facebook. We’ve also seen more and more readers abandon print editions and turn to digital platforms and products.

For many of our peers, it’s meant newsroom layoffs, reductions in print and a retreat from their missions to be a dependable and easily accessible source of local news.

But The Press Democrat believes we have a future as your source of hometown news in Napa County. We’re committed to your communities.

However, we need your help.

Our entire organization joins me in seeking your support of our mission as a subscriber, advertiser or a financial donor to our tax-deductible journalism fund that helps finance our coverage.

I hope you will join us in preserving and expanding coverage of Napa County — and I promise we’ll tell a ton of memorable stories along the way.

Thanks for reading The Press Democrat.

Richard Green is chief content officer of Sonoma Media Investments and executive editor of The Press Democrat. Reach him at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. Follow on Twitter: @EditorRAG.