State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara attended a Santa Rosa health fair Friday morning to discuss the recent expansion of Medi-Cal health coverage to all low-income Californians, regardless of immigration status.

During his visit Lara recalled his own experience growing up without health insurance, and watching his parents, who were undocumented immigrants, argue over how to pay for medical care for the family.

“That was the fuel for me to change the law and making sure that health care became accessible to everyone,” Lara said Friday during a press conference held at Santa Rosa Community Health Dutton Campus.

Lara’s visit is part of a five-day statewide tour promoting the expansion of “full-scope” Medi-Cal coverage to undocumented immigrant adults between 26 and 49 — the last remaining group of undocumented immigrants to be excluded from the state’s version of the federal Medicaid program.

In 2015, as a state senator representing southeast Los Angeles, Lara championed a bill that extended Medi-Cal coverage to children 18 and younger. The expansion for adults, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, took effect Jan. 1 and affects an estimated 700,000 undocumented immigrants.

Annemarie Brown, a spokesperson for Santa Rosa Community Health, Sonoma County’s largest consortium of health clinics, said she hoped the expansion would encourage thousands to seek regular health care.

Brown said at least 2,000 of the Santa Rosa Community Health’s 40,000 patients are now eligible under the Medi-Cal expansion. Enrolling those patients into Medi-Cal will bring more funds to the clinic, she said.

But it will also encourage them to come in more frequently, she said.

During a press conference at the event, Yudith Correa, Santa Rosa Community Health’s chief operating officer, said closing health care gaps improves overall health of a community.

“We know that when people have insurance they are more likely to get regular care, which improves their health,” she said.

Federally supported health centers like Santa Rosa Community Health will play a crucial role in addressing the medical needs of those seeking care under the new expansion.

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers, who also attended the event, applauded the expansion and emphasized that “health care is not a luxury but a necessity.”

Rogers, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist who operates her own private practice, said the expansion will “foster a sense of security” that will reduce stress and anxiety and promote overall mental well being.

“California is sending a powerful message that leads with compassion and inclusivity — that all Californians are important, that California values not some but all of its residents,” she said.

Lara’s statewide tour promoting the Medi-Cal expansion continues through the weekend and Monday in Los Angeles

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.