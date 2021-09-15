Rifles recovered after Petaluma suspect threatens victim

Petaluma police recovered several firearms after investigating an altercation involving a 67-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at another man before fleeing into a home Monday.

Richard Crandall of Petaluma was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm, according to police.

Officers were notified about a fight involving two people, including one armed with a gun, in a residential area at West and Kentucky streets around 1:35 p.m. Monday.

The armed man ran into a nearby home when officers arrived. The other peson cooperated with police before being escorted from the scene.

According to police, Crandall is accused of loading a gun, pointing it at the victim and threatening to kill him.

Police surrounded the home. Crandall came out after an unspecified amount of time, but he did not have the gun or say where it was.

Investigators searched the home and found several firearms, including an assault rifle and a high-capacity magazine, police said.

Crandall was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa just before 4:30 p.m. Monday. Bail is set at $50,000.

