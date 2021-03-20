Rising prices, larger footprint drive cost for new Santa Rosa fire station in Fountaingrove area

Santa Rosa is set to pay more than $900 per square foot to build a $21 million Fountaingrove fire station that’s nearly twice as large and further from harm’s way than its $4.6 million predecessor, which burned to the ground in the 2017 Tubbs fire.

The more detailed cost estimate came to light in newly disclosed public records that specify some of the factors behind the soaring price tag for the new firehouse, which the city insists will deliver more for Santa Rosa residents than the old station ever did. It was open for only two years before it burned down, and its estimated cost per square foot was in the high $400s.

The new station’s escalating cost — now estimated at about 350% more than its predecessor — is due in large part to dramatically more expensive building materials and labor costs over the past several years, city officials say.

The price tag also has been inflated by the deliberate choice of City Hall and the fire department to build a much bigger station on a different site that will need millions of dollars in improvements beforehand.

Officials say that move will give Santa Rosa a better firefighting system in the near future and over the long term as more homes are built closer to the center of the city than the former station, which was tucked up in the hills of Fountaingrove. The area is currently being served by a temporary firehouse on Parker Hill Road.

“We need to get some sort of permanent fire station up there,” said Fire Chief Scott Westrope. He touted benefits to both the fire department and the public that a bigger station would bring, but he also acknowledged the sharp increase in cost posed a barrier to making the department’s desired station a reality.

“We're willing to do whatever we need to do to get it done, but we've got to make that cost reasonable, too,” Westrope said. “The cost to build a fire station is just absolutely insane.“

The new station would be located at Fountaingrove Parkway and Stagecoach Road. Including its engine bay, it would be about 10,800 square feet — nearly twice the size of the former 5,500-square-foot station on Newgate Court.

A rendering of the proposed Fire Station 5 at Fountaingrove Parkway and Stagecoach Road. The rendering is looking south across Stagecoach Road at the front of the proposed station's engine bay. (City of Santa Rosa)

The decision to build bigger has fueled the price increase, as has a steep rise in labor and materials needed to build the fire station the city wants, according to officials.The evolving estimates of late included a sharp jump in price, from roughly $17.3 million as recently as December to the latest figure of $21 million.

The bulk of the costs come from construction, as well as grading, building a parking lot and other site improvements.

Keysight Technologies is selling the 2-acre site to the city for about $200,000, according to a spokesperson for Keysight, which like City Hall is one of the largest employers in Santa Rosa. The deal is still in escrow, according to the spokesperson and city officials.

To design the new station, the city has worked with San Francisco-based Cumming Corp., which Assistant City Manager Jason Nutt said has recent experience on other California fire station projects.

Cumming’s February study estimated the cost of building a 10,763 square-foot station, including a 2,736 square-foot apparatus bay, at just shy of $10 million, or more than $900 per square foot.

Line items big and small make up for those costs, including about $500,000 for concrete, about $225,000 for the elevator and stairs to reach the new stations’s second floor. Smaller items make for costly add-ons, including shower curtain rods, four of them, estimated at $750 each.

Another $5.6 million of “sitework,” including earth-moving and a parking lot, brings the total estimated cost of building the Stagecoach site to $15.6 million. In one place, Cumming’s study includes sitework in the total cost and calculates an overall cost per square foot rises to more than $1,451.

Santa Rosa arrives at its $21 million estimate using a rule of thumb that about a quarter of a project’s total expense is made up of “soft costs,” such as design and environmental work, Nutt said

For comparison, a 2013 study by Santa Rosa-based consulting firm Construction and Development Solutions, Inc., put the 5,500 square-foot Newgate station’s probable construction cost just shy of $2.6 million, or about $470 per square foot. The eventual total cost of the station was $4.6 million, according to Nutt.

Nutt noted that the February estimate from Cumming Corp. only represented the initial stage of the station design. The city hopes to put a full design contract out for bid in the later part of 2021, he said.