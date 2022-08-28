Fight between suspected rival gangs outside Windsor High football game

Two adults were arrested after about 20 youths from rival gangs and some of their parents got into fights at different locations during the Windsor High School football game Friday night, authorities said.

Two juveniles were injured in the pair of melees, one with a cut to his head after being hit with a blunt object, another with a leg injury, first responders said. Both were taken to local hospitals.

The first fight broke out near the entrance gate at the school, but had nothing to do with the game, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Juan Valencia.

After the school resource officer and other Windsor deputies intervened the juveniles dispersed, running through Keiser Park, according to a post on the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Within 35 minutes of the first fight, deputies responded to Binggelli Drive and Starr View Drive after multiple 911 callers reported a group of 20-30 people threatening to shoot each other and fighting with bats, officials said.

After deputies arrived, the majority of the crowd, which appeared to involve participants in the first incident, dispersed.

“It was determined that half of the juveniles had responded to this area to seek retribution for the initial fight,” said Windsor Police Sgt. Jeffery Toney, who wrote the report posted on Facebook.

Two adult suspects were arrested on suspicion of battery for their involvement in the second fight. They were identified as Lydia Garcia, 60, and Sophelia Gomes, 41, both of Windsor. They were booked into the Sonoma County Jail, according to the report.

The Windsor Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call 707-565-2121.

