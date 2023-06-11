It was a low-slung two-story house on a quiet street in Rohnert Park. A large oak tree graced the front yard, and just beyond the back fence was an elementary school ball field where students played.

Neighbors say they rarely saw the young children who lived in the home and didn’t know much about them.

But on Aug. 19, 2020, they realized something wasn’t right.

That day, police officers converged on the home and arrested Jose and Gina Centeno on suspicion of abusing three foster children in their care.

The case, as it has unfolded in court documents, police reports and a handful of interviews with The Press Democrat, provides a horrific window into foster parents accused of physically and sexually abusing the vulnerable children in their care.

It also paints a picture of a rare — but not unheard of — example of foster parents who abused the system for personal profit.

The latest step in the saga will unfold in Sonoma County Superior Court Tuesday, when defense attorneys will present arguments about why they believe the case should not go to trial.

Chilling allegations

The crimes came to light after two of the children were abandoned in Mexico and shared their experience with a stranger who is believed to have called authorities. The third child disappeared years earlier and has not been seen or heard from since.

The details of the abuse case have only come to light over the past year as the defendants progressed through the court system.

The allegations are chilling:

Rain or shine, the children were forced to run barefoot in a backyard until their feet bled.

At night, they were locked in their bedroom and beaten if they triggered a motion sensor that alerted their adopted parents.

One child says their foster father sexually abused her before she was a teenager and she was later raped and sodomized.

The violent abuse, detailed in testimony by two of the victims and in court transcripts, spanned a decade in the home on Camino Coronado in Rohnert Park’s C-section neighborhood, west of Sonoma State University.

Prosecutors say the couple adopted children for financial gain via California’s adoption assistance program ‒ described in court documents as their only source of income.

The exact amount of money the parents received is being withheld by authorities because the case is ongoing, officials said.

Adoption assistance funding amounts vary, but 10 years ago the family may have received monthly payments as low as $500 to $600 per child, according to the North American Council on Adoptable Children.

Both Jose and Gina Centeno have been charged with three counts of kidnapping for ransom and three counts of torture. Jose Centeno is also charged with nine additional counts related to rape and sex abuse.

“In this case, there was ample evidence of the defendants’ intent to cause severe pain and suffering,” Deputy District Attorney Ashley Hendon wrote in an evidentiary document filed on Oct. 11, 2022.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty. Joe and Gina Centeno’s respective attorneys, Rachel McAllister and Evan Zelig, declined to comment on the case.

The prosecution has progressed over the past two years, and a preliminary hearing, which began in July 2022, concluded Feb. 28 when Sonoma County Judge Troye Shaffer ordered the Centenos to stand trial.

The couple is scheduled to stand trial in September.

“I hope that whatever outcome there is, the people involved in this situation are able to move forward once the criminal process has ended,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez told The Press Democrat.

The preliminary hearing included testimony from two of the children, identified in court and records as Jane Doe 1, now 19, and John Doe, 18.

Testimony showed the abuse was only discovered after Jose Centeno moved them to an unspecified region of Mexico, where they shared their story with a stranger.

By that point, the third child, a girl, was nowhere to be seen after disappearing under mysterious circumstances in 2012.

Referred to in court records as Jane Doe 2, the girl was identified in 2020 as Kaya Centeno by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore declined to comment on the Centeno matter but said Kaya’s case remains open.

She is still in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database and would be about 21 now. An age-progressed photo of her is available online.

Jane Doe 1 said in court testimony during the preliminary hearing last July that Jose Centeno claimed Kaya was “sent away.”

“They dropped her off at the airport and she was crying,” Doe 1 testified at the time. “He said she was crying, and she didn’t want to go.”