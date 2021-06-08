Rohnert Park Fourth of July fireworks show plans to be considered by City Council

Rohnert Park City Council on Tuesday evening will vote on the particulars of the city’s upcoming Fourth of July fireworks show, which city staff are calling the New Beginnings: Fireworks Spectacular.

The annual holiday display has been a tradition in Rohnert Park for more than 50 years. And, the annual sale of safe and sane fireworks leading up to the holiday has also been a popular means of fundraising for nonprofit organizations in need of operational funds.

But, in recent weeks, concerns about safety and fears that a spark from a firework could lead to a devastating wildfire – particularly now that the state is in the midst of a drought – prompted council members to ban fireworks in the city.

However, after a public outcry that took the form of a petition to put the issue on the ballot, council rescinded its April 27 ban.

Opponents had collected nearly 4,000 signatures from registered Rohnert Park voters, going beyond the threshold of 2,552 signatures needed to set aside the measure in favor or a referendum.

In this file photo, Mary Luque sells fireworks benefiting the Rancho Cotate Lacrosse Club at the group’s stand in the Home Depot parking lot in Rohnert Park on July 1, 2014. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

On May 25 council, approved a Sept. 14 special election where Rohnert Park voters will decide whether the ban returns or fireworks continue to be allowed within city limits.

The date of the special election also means that for this year, Rohnert Park will once again hold its annual fireworks show.

In order to keep the ceremony in line with COVID-19 restrictions, city staff is recommending this year’s event forego food vendors, live music, game booths and arts and crafts activities, as well as the parade.

Instead, according to a staff report, the event will consist of “a fireworks display that could be seen by the most amount of people without a large community event associated ... which poses very little risk of cancellation due to COVID.”

Staff proposes holding the display on Sunday, July 4 at SOMO Village, which has “enough space to launch the fireworks high enough to be seen throughout the surrounding neighborhoods, and also (has) a large parking lot available to host a drive-in experience for those who do not live in the surrounding neighborhoods,” according to the staff report.

It will begin “at dark and will last approximately 20 minutes” and be one of the “highest displays in the Bay Area with viewing up to a 3,000-foot radius,” officials added.

Music will be simulcast on Froggy 92.9FM.

City staff added that attendees will be urged to eat before they show up as there will be no food vendors and the businesses at SOMO Village, as well as Sally Tomatoes Heirloom Café, will be closed on July 4.

“Outside food and beverages will be allowed in the parking lots, but no alcohol will be permitted on site,” according to the staff report.

In addition, the report stated, about 250 of the sites 550 parking spaces had already been reserved. Parking lot reservation are open to Rohnert Park residents only through June 15 by visiting www.rpcity.org/fireworksshow.

On June 16, officials added, reservations for any remaining parking spaces will be open to the general public.

City staff said “about $39,000 of in-kind and cash donations” have been obtained to help pay for the show.

The council session starts at 5 p.m. and can be viewed online here: www.rpcity.org/city_hall/city_council/meeting_central.

