Rohnert Park crash near DUI checkpoint results in arrest

A Friday night crash a block away from a DUI checkpoint in Rohnert Park resulted in an injury and an arrest, police said.

The crash happened at 11:24 p.m. at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive.

One of the drivers was taken to a hospital and the other was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury, police said.

The suspect was identified as Santa Rosa resident Isaac Ramos, 20, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Authorities had set up a checkpoint that night on Rohnert Park Expressway near the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train tracks.

While running the checkpoint between 8:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., police recorded 721 vehicles passing through.

Officers talked with 601 of the drivers and evaluated 33 of them, 12 of whom were cited for driving without a license or with a license that had been suspended or revoked.

