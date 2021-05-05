Rohnert Park driver arrested on suspicion of crashing into business, fleeing after chase

A driver was arrested Tuesday after being pursued by Santa Rosa police after he ran a stop sign and ended up crashing into a business and running away, police said.

Charles Steward Pettway, 28, of Rohnert Park, was placed under arrest on suspicion of felony evading, violation of his post release community supervision time and misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to a news release. Pettway had spent time in prison; Santa Rosa police did not immediately have information on his past offenses.

The pursuit started about 4:42 p.m. in the area of Olive and Hazel streets in Santa Rosa, police said. Pettway was driving a white Jeep that sped away and committed multiple traffic offenses, reaching speeds of more than 70 mph as he drove east on side streets toward Santa Rosa Avenue, according to the news release.

The sergeant chasing the Jeep called off the pursuit once the car turned east on Maple Avenue against oncoming traffic. Just a minute later, a collision was reported at the northeast corner of Maple and South E Street. Witnesses said the car lost control and crashed into a business, and the driver jumped from the vehicle and ran north, according to the release.

Pettway was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said

The collision caused significant damage to an electrical power distribution box, causing a power outage in the area, according to the release. Several small electrical fires were quickly extinguished. PG&E was notified.

