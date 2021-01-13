Rohnert Park driver shot at after argument

Rohnert Park police are searching for the occupants of a white car who fired several rounds at a man in broad daylight Tuesday after an argument broke out in what police described as a possible road rage incident.

The gunfire, which missed the driver of the truck but struck his vehicle three times, was reported to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 3:10 p.m. on Alta Avenue, Rohnert Park Police Lieutenant Kelly Koffler said.

Officers were told the truck driver was pulling into a driveway when he was cut off by a white sedan, possibly a Volvo or Nissan, with two people inside.

“Words were exchanged and the suspects in the white car produced a handgun,” Koffler said. “At that point, our victim started to drive away and heard the rounds being fired at his vehicle.”

The white sedan was last seen headed toward Santa Alicia Drive. The description of the two men inside was limited.

Police were checking with neighbors Tuesday afternoon to see if the suspects were captured on home surveillance footage, Koffler said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600.

